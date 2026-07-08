Pipeline Snapshot: 4 Projects Shaping France’s Hotel Market

France’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently under way illustrate this activity: TRIBE Paris; Monte Carlo One Courchevel; Hotel L’Europe, BW Signature Collection; and Fan d’Issy Hotel.
These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across France and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.
TRIBE Paris
- Location: Paris, France
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q3
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 209
- Developer: SEMAPA
- Group: TRIBE | Accor
Monte Carlo One Courchevel
- Location: Courchevel, France
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 82
- Architect: Herzog & de Meuron Basel
Hotel L’Europe, BW Signature Collection
- Location: Colmar, France
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 120
- Group: BW Signature Collection | BWH Hotel Group
Fan dIssy Hotel
- Location: Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Developer: Compagnie de Phalsbourg
Keep an Eye on France
Together, these projects point to a French hotel market with activity spanning new builds and refurbishments, urban and resort locations, and openings stretched across the next several years. That range reflects a pipeline shaped by different investment strategies and property types, rather than a single development trend.
For suppliers, this underscores the value of monitoring the pipeline continuously rather than reacting to individual announcements. The THP database provides that ongoing visibility, with project-level detail available well beyond the four examples covered here.