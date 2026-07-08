Pipeline Snapshot: 4 Projects Shaping France’s Hotel Market

France’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently under way illustrate this activity: TRIBE Paris; Monte Carlo One Courchevel; Hotel L’Europe, BW Signature Collection; and Fan d’Issy Hotel.

These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across France and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q3

2028 Q3 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 209

209 Developer: SEMAPA

SEMAPA Group: TRIBE | Accor

Location: Courchevel, France

Courchevel, France Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 82

82 Architect: Herzog & de Meuron Basel

Location: Colmar, France

Colmar, France Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 120

120 Group: BW Signature Collection | BWH Hotel Group

Location: Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Developer: Compagnie de Phalsbourg

Keep an Eye on France

Together, these projects point to a French hotel market with activity spanning new builds and refurbishments, urban and resort locations, and openings stretched across the next several years. That range reflects a pipeline shaped by different investment strategies and property types, rather than a single development trend.

For suppliers, this underscores the value of monitoring the pipeline continuously rather than reacting to individual announcements. The THP database provides that ongoing visibility, with project-level detail available well beyond the four examples covered here.