Pipeline Snapshot: 4 Hotel Projects Across the Americas

The Americas hotel development pipeline remains active, with new projects taking shape across key markets. From Canada’s west coast to Brazil’s largest city, developers and hotel brands are moving forward with both new builds and refurbishments to meet growing traveler demand.

The four projects below were pulled from the THP database and represent a small snapshot of current activity across the region. Together, they span a range of brands, construction stages, and market types — from urban lifestyle hotels to high-end residential-style hospitality.

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 151

151 Developer: Hallmark Hospitality

Hallmark Hospitality Group: AC Hotels by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Georgia, United States

Georgia, United States Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 462

462 Group: Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 170

170 Developers: Inverti Corporativo

Inverti Corporativo Group: Canopy by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 99

99 Group: Faena | Accor

Keep an Eye on the Americas

These four projects offer just a glimpse of what’s moving through the development cycle across the region. The THP database tracks hotel projects across multiple countries, segments, and construction stages—and new entries come in daily.

Timelines shift. Refurbishments get delayed. New builds change scope. That’s the nature of hotel development, and it’s exactly why early awareness matters. Knowing about a project at the planning stage gives you more time to act now when procurement decisions are being made. The Americas pipeline is busy, and THP will keep tracking it.