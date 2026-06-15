Pipeline Snapshot: 4 Hotel Projects Across the Americas

The Americas hotel development pipeline remains active, with new projects taking shape across key markets. From Canada’s west coast to Brazil’s largest city, developers and hotel brands are moving forward with both new builds and refurbishments to meet growing traveler demand.
The four projects below were pulled from the THP database and represent a small snapshot of current activity across the region. Together, they span a range of brands, construction stages, and market types — from urban lifestyle hotels to high-end residential-style hospitality.
AC by Marriott Vancouver West Broadway
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 151
- Developer: Hallmark Hospitality
- Group: AC Hotels by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.
The Marriott Atlanta
- Location: Georgia, United States
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 462
- Group: Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.
Canopy by Hilton Guadalajara
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 170
- Developers: Inverti Corporativo
- Group: Canopy by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide
Faena Sao Paulo
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 99
- Group: Faena | Accor
Keep an Eye on the Americas
These four projects offer just a glimpse of what’s moving through the development cycle across the region. The THP database tracks hotel projects across multiple countries, segments, and construction stages—and new entries come in daily.
Timelines shift. Refurbishments get delayed. New builds change scope. That’s the nature of hotel development, and it’s exactly why early awareness matters. Knowing about a project at the planning stage gives you more time to act now when procurement decisions are being made. The Americas pipeline is busy, and THP will keep tracking it.