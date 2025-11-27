New Regent hotel opens in Bali

The first Regent hotel, an IHG property, in Indonesia has officially opened its doors in Canggu, Bali. Regent Bali Canggu offers a blend of serenity and excitement, set between the Indian Ocean and Bali’s lush rice terraces. The resort features 150 oceanside rooms and suites, each with either sea or garden views, and many offering direct access to the resort’s lagoon. The design incorporates traditional Balinese influences with modern luxury, providing a calm yet stimulating environment for guests.

A new standard of wellness and dining

Regent Bali Canggu introduces the world’s first Regent Spa, offering a curated collection of restorative treatments rooted in Bali’s wellness traditions. The spa includes seven treatment rooms, a hydro-wellness area with a vitality pool, ice baths, and saunas. Signature treatments include Balinese-inspired scrubs and massages, as well as a unique “Massage Revolution” performed on a warm quartz sand bed to enhance natural healing.

Regent Bali Canggu Spa © IHG

For dining, the resort offers six restaurants, with two signature venues led by award-winning chef Andrew Walsh. Sazón, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, emphasizes shared, flame-roasted dishes. Opening in 2026, Cure Bali will bring Walsh’s Michelin-starred approach to Indonesian ingredients, blending Asian and European culinary influences. Other options include Taru, which celebrates traditional Indonesian flavors, as well as a Beach House, Pool Bar, and Lounge for more casual fare.

An elevated experience

Regent Bali Canggu enhances its guest experience with personalized services and attention to detail. Each guest is assigned a Regent Experience Agent, providing a central point of contact for custom requests, from arranging surf lessons to coordinating helicopter arrivals. The resort’s “Regent With Compliments” policy eliminates small surcharges, ensuring a seamless stay with perks like complimentary shoe cleaning and a fully stocked Refreshment Gallery, replenished daily with local snacks and beverages.

Regent Bali Canggu Main Pool © IHG

Manish Puri, General Manager of Regent Bali Canggu, said, “Our way of life at Regent Bali Canggu is inspired by the spirited energy of surf culture and the calming effect of our coastline. These contrasts are celebrated through the resort’s invigorating design, storied experiences and unmistakable Balinese charm. Our intention is to uplift our guests, awaken the senses and spark fresh perspectives as they unravel the spirit of Bali.”