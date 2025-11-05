New Hotel Indigo coming to Bali

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today that it has signed Hotel Indigo Bali Ubud in partnership with Ristia Group. This move continues its Luxury & Lifestyle growth across Indonesia. Scheduled to open in 2027, the 130-room hotel will bring the Hotel Indigo brand to Bali’s cultural heart.

IHG partners with Ristia Group

With this signing—its second in Ubud after Kimpton Bali Ubud—IHG continues to grow its luxury and lifestyle portfolio across Southeast Asia and Korea, reaching 92 hotels open and in the pipeline. (Click here to read more about Kimpton Bali Ubud.)

Chris Anklin, Senior Director, Development, Southeast Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “Indonesia is one of IHG’s most important growth markets, and we are delighted to expand our portfolio here with the signing of Hotel Indigo Bali Ubud. Our brands are giving travelers more options across the country, reflecting the strength of our partnerships and the rising demand for authentic stay experiences.”

Michella Ristiadewi, Commissioner, Ristia Group, commented, “We are proud to partner with IHG on this landmark project in Ubud. Hotel Indigo is the ideal brand to showcase the unique story of this neighborhood—from its waterfalls and temples to its artistic and cultural heritage.”

Bringing the spirit of Ubud to life

As travelers increasingly look beyond Bali’s well-known beach destinations, Ubud has become a sought-after hub for culture, wellness, and nature-filled retreats. Hotel Indigo Bali Ubud is designed to reflect the neighborhood’s unique spirit through thoughtfully curated experiences for solo travelers, families, and groups, including:

Dedicated neighborhood guides offering insights into local culture

offering insights into local culture Immersive social experiences that connect guests with the community and surroundings

that connect guests with the community and surroundings Locally inspired culinary programs that celebrate Ubud’s rich food traditions

Hotel Indigo Bali Ubud joins a growing national portfolio that includes Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar, and Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach. Globally, the brand continues to appeal to owners and travelers seeking distinctive, neighborhood-driven stays, now boasting 183 hotels across more than 25 countries and a pipeline of 132 properties.

Indonesia remains a key growth market for IHG, with 33 open hotels and 12 more in the pipeline. Hotel Indigo Bali Ubud will further strengthen IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the country, joining 10 standout properties, including the award-winning Regent Bali Canggu and Six Senses Uluwatu.