Kimpton arrives in Indonesia: a first for IHG

Rending of the Kimpton Bali Ubud entrance © IHG
IHG is launching its first Kimpton hotel in Indonesia—Kimpton Bali Ubud—opening early 2026

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with PT Mustika Adiperkasa and GHS K.K. to introduce the first Kimpton in Indonesia. Set to open its doors in early 2026, Kimpton Bali Ubud will also be the first IHG hotel to open in the cultural heart of Ubud, Bali.

Serene setting, signature dining

Set along the sacred WOS River, the hotel features 101 artfully designed rooms nestled in Ubud’s lush landscape. Just steps from the historic Ubud Palace, the property offers guests an immersive retreat blending Balinese culture, spirituality, and natural beauty.

A standout feature of the hotel will be the arrival of IMAMURA, a fine dining Japanese restaurant led by Michelin-starred Chef Imamura. In collaboration with GHS K.K., the restaurant will bring a refined, modern interpretation of traditional Japanese cuisine to Bali.

Additional features and amenities

To complement its unique setting and immersive atmosphere, Kimpton Bali Ubud will also offer a range of standout amenities and signature experiences, including the following:

  • A total of three distinctive restaurants and a café/deli
  • Wellness facilities including a fully equipped gym, spa, and swimming pool
  • Easy access to top Ubud attractions like the Sacred Monkey Forest, Tegallalang Rice Terraces, and Ubud Palace
  • Approximately 90 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar)
Signing ceremony for the Kimpton Bali Ubud. Left to right: Indira Hartarto, Satoru Kondo, Rajit Sukumaran, and Bryan Chan © IHG

Satoru Kondo, President of GHS K.K., said, “We’ve built a strong partnership with IHG with hotels across Japan and are excited to now further that relationship through the introduction of the Kimpton brand to Bali. As we continue to expand our existing portfolio, we value the strength of IHG’s brands and their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Indonesia remains a key growth market for IHG, with 31 hotels currently open and 11 more in the development pipeline. The addition of Kimpton Bali Ubud will strengthen IHG’s expanding Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the country, joining 10 standout properties such as Regent Bali Canggu and Six Senses Uluwatu.

