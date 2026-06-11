Victory Group Buys Cameron House on Loch Lomond

Cameron House, the five-star Scottish estate on the banks of Loch Lomond, has a new owner. London-based Victory Group has acquired the 400-acre resort, marking the firm’s first move into the Scottish market.

The deal brings one of Scotland’s better-known luxury properties into a portfolio built around high-end real estate and hotel assets. Cameron House is located about 30 minutes from Glasgow, on the edge of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park—a location that has helped it pull in year-round guests looking for both countryside and water-based activities.

The estate offers 208 bedrooms, 28 suites, and 115 lodges and apartments. Dining is anchored by LOMA, where Michelin-starred chef Graeme Cheevers leads the kitchen. Two golf courses, a spa, marina, rooftop pool, and a fairly extensive activities menu—falconry, loch cruises, jet skiing, clay shooting—round out the offer.

What Changes, What Doesn’t

Victory Group says it plans a phased evolution of the property, with wellness, family programming, and lifestyle experiences all on the to-do list. For now, the group is keen to stress that the hospitality itself stays as it is.

Founder Erik Moresco called the UK “a compelling investment market” and described Cameron House as combining beauty, heritage, and luxury in one place.

A Property with Some History

Cameron House is a 17th-century baronial mansion. The estate has a sustainability strand that’s more operational than decorative: beehives, wildflower meadows, a kitchen garden that supplies LOMA, and a wood milling project that turns fallen trees into furniture and fittings around the property.

Victory Group hasn’t put a number on the acquisition or set a timeline for the planned upgrades. More details are expected in the coming months.