Nolinski Opens in St Tropez

A new hotel in Saint Tropez will be joining the Evok Collection in 2027, as the group expands its Nolinski brand away from its core city offering, and into a more rural setting.

Nolinski Golfe de Saint-Tropez will open in Gassin, in the south of France, in April 2027, the group has confirmed. The former Mas de Chastelas hotel is being reimagined as a 55 room hotel, set in acres of grounds. It will feature a state of the art wellness facility and spa, along with a family-oriented kids club. Outdoor activities will be supported by two swimming pools, and a padel and tennis club.

Growing Throughout Europe

The new hotel is being designed by Nathan Litera, interpreting the Nolinski design language to suit its Riviera setting, with plenty of light, and clean lines throughout. Key areas will respond through the day to changes in demand, from family orientation in earlier hours, to a more adult, sophisticated feel later in the evening.

Zaka Investments and Evok Collection jointly acquired the asset, with clear plans to develop it into the third Nolinski hotel, joining eight existing properties in the collection. Evok has grown by developing two brands, Nolinski and Brach. Nolinski launched in Paris in 2016, and has since added a hotel in Venice, which launched in 2023.

Brach hotels are already open in key European destinations. After first launching in Paris, the brand is now present in Madrid, with a hotel in Rome due to open in 2027. Evok has set itself a target of growing to around 15 hotels within the next five years, noting that it is aiming to add such destinations as the French and Swiss Alps, Ibiza, Milan, London, Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast and Capri.

Nolinski Golfe de Saint-Tropez will open into a regional hotel market that has a number of upcoming openings. IHG will be opening its “lean luxury” Ruby Marseille in autumn 2026, where a former office building in the city is being converted to a 237 room lifestyle hotel. Radisson Resort Cannes will also be launching around the same time, after a refurbishment of an existing property in the coastal destination.

Global Brands Head to the South of France

Oetker Collection is bringing its brand of luxury to the region, too. It will be opening Oetker Collection Saint Tropez in 2027, a 53 room property sitting on a hill overlooking the nearby Pampelonne Beach. IHG will also be opening Vignette Collection Theoule-sur Mer, a makeover of the former Tiara Miramar and Tiara Yaktsa hotels. The result will be a luxury 822 room hotel on the coast.

And Accor’s Mama Shelter brand is coming to Toulon, further along the coast. The 100 room property is scheduled for a spring 2028 opening, reusing existing property assets on Cours Lafayette. At its heart will be a 150 cover restaurant, beneath a glazed roof.