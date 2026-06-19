NALU COLLECTION RENEWS ITSELF: TALENTI’S “NOUVELLE VAGUE” LIGHTS UP IN YELLOW AMID STRIPES, GEOMETRIC TEXTURES AND NEW OUTDOOR ATMOSPHERES

Image © Talenti spa

Nalu, designed by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba for Talenti, belongs to the latter category: a family of furnishings capable of interpreting contemporary outdoor living as an aesthetic, sensory and architectural experience. The collection now continues its evolutionary journey by introducing a new chromatic variation that amplifies its visual identity: yellow. A luminous, vibrant and deeply Mediterranean shade that brings new energy to the collection through different textile interpretations, from solid colours to stripes and geometric textures with a strong decorative impact. A choice that does not simply represent a palette update, but rather a further chapter in Talenti’s design research on the relationship between colour, material and landscape.

Image © Talenti spa

Of Hawaiian origin, “Nalu” means “wave”: an evocative term that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the collection. The wave as continuous movement, fluid harmony and natural strength. But also as an element capable of shaping surfaces, volumes and perceptions. The reference to the sea runs throughout the entire project, reinforcing the connection between design and the nautical dimension, which has always been an integral part of the Talenti universe. Soft and enveloping shapes dialogue with rigorous and lightweight structures, creating a sophisticated balance between comfort and architecture.

Image © Talenti spa

Research into materials finds one of its most distinctive expressions in the ceramic stoneware table tops, characterised by a tile composition reminiscent of contemporary mosaics. Each element is individually enamelled, generating shades and chromatic vibrations that create an almost liquid effect, enhancing the artisanal character of the collection and the continuous dialogue between industry and craftsmanship. An aesthetic and material research that contributes to defining the sophisticated identity of Nalu, where decorative surfaces, technical materials and sartorial workmanship coexist in perfect balance.

Image © Talenti spa

With Nalu, Talenti interprets outdoor living as an open, flexible system increasingly close to the language of interior design. The collection includes sofas, lounge chairs, dining and coffee tables, sunbeds, seating and accessories, creating a coherent ecosystem in which every element interacts through materials, proportions and sartorial details. The designers’ approach is inspired by the great masters of Italian design from its golden years, reinterpreting their rigour through a contemporary sensibility. The result is a transversal, elegant and versatile collection, designed to inhabit residential spaces, hospitality, yachts and contract architectures with the same naturalness.