With Talenti Home, the company develops a vision of living without boundaries, overcoming the traditional distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces. Entering the interior design sector is not a simple extension of the range, but a strategic and structured decision that expands project and market opportunities while maintaining continuity of language, attention to detail and aesthetic coherence.

Within this framework, Paco becomes a central element of the living area, contributing to the creation of a coordinated and versatile furnishing system designed to flow naturally throughout the home.

Image © Talenti spa

Paco is defined by generous lines and soft, flowing forms, with balanced volumes that create a contemporary, welcoming and distinctive aesthetic. The project stems from a careful study of comfort, featuring generous padding and a seating system designed for everyday, extended use — ideal for residential environments and equally suitable for settings with higher usage intensity.

The collection is completed by in-depth research into fabrics and materials, offered in a broad and articulated range in line with the Talenti Home approach: perceived quality, attention to construction details and long-term durability.

Image © Talenti spa

“With Paco, we continue the development of Talenti Home as a mature, long-term project. It is a collection conceived for indoor living that authentically interprets our idea of comfort and design quality. The collaboration with Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba allowed us to develop a modular system designed primarily for residential environments, yet flexible enough to meet the needs of the contract sector, always in line with the Talenti identity.”

Image © Talenti spa

Conceived as a system, Paco offers a high degree of compositional freedom. The various elements can be combined to create customised configurations, adapting naturally to different spaces, lifestyles and functional requirements.

An approach that meets the needs of residential living while also addressing the expectations of architects, interior designers and the contract market, offering flexible solutions without compromising a clear and recognisable identity.