WITH FLOW TALENTI PROCLAIMS THE LAW OF AESTHETIC HARMONY

Designed by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba, the new collection traces the new paths of outdoor design 2026. Talenti, top brand of high-end outdoor design, presents Flow, the new collection designed by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba, a project that combines comfort, softness and aesthetic refinement. It is made up of modular sofas, armchairs, chaise longues, sunbeds and tables, up to solutions for the dining area and outdoor living. A complete and versatile system, capable of adapting to domestic and contract contexts, which communicates naturally with other Talenti collections, maintaining a coherent and sophisticated language.

Image © Talenti spa

The elements are characterized by enveloping cushions and exclusive striped fabrics, which reinterpret the outdoor tradition in a contemporary key. The color range – warm and welcoming – ranges from bronze to burgundy to beige, creating continuity with the structures in powder-coated aluminium, completely recyclable, and with the details in light or dark teak wood, expertly curved for the backrest. The textile of the collection represents a distinctive element: an exclusive design of stripes, which combines tradition and contemporaneity, available in warm colors and coordinated with the metal and wooden finishes. The burgundy, bronze and beige shades, combined with fine materials, give personality and recognisability to each element.

Image © Talenti spa

“With Flow – confirm the designers – we wanted a refined dialogue between the warmth of wood and the material strength of aluminium, a balance that combines elegance and resistance. We wanted to create a collection that recalled the passage of time, the time to dedicate to oneself and others, spent between summer days and evenings in company. The very name of the collection evokes this feeling of fluidity, emphasized by the attention to the padding and the softness of the cushions. The collection stands out for the harmonious dialogue between different materials, creating a balance between traditional warmth and aesthetic strength.”

Image © Talenti spa

The most intriguing aspect of working with Talenti is the strong human relationship: the company involves the designers in every phase of the project, making them part of a shared vision. Collaborating with Talenti means returning to the roots of Italian design, designing together and pushing the limits of technology to transform ideas into successful projects.