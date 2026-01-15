Search

ITACA: A TAILOR-MADE OASIS OF RELAXATION THAT COMBINES FUNCTIONALITY AND STYLE IN A PERFECT BALANCE

Talenti Outdoor Living turns into the Homer of design by proposing Itaca, the collection designed by Carlo Colombo that accepts no compromises and like Ulysses is ready to embark on a sensory journey towards the boundaries of the known world. With this intriguing premise, Talenti and the celebrated architect from Como, return to collaborate after the success of the Tressé collection, and if for the previous one the inspiration was fashion, this time it is mythology with its otherworldly charm.
Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

In Homer’s famous work, Ithaca was the safe harbour, the place to return to in order to embrace Penelope and live in harmony after the hardships of war. Carlo Colombo itransfer this desire for inner peace by creating a collection that invites you to experience your outdoor space with elegance, comfort and inspiration.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Through the kaleidoscope of aesthetic creativity, Colombo overturns the concept of odyssey, transforming it from a negative via crucis into a sensory journey without limits, a journey towards the self discovery and the discovery of the world around us. Ithaca is not just a destination, but a symbol of return and hope, of transformation and inner research. Just like Ulysses who never ceases to aspire to his return, Ithaca invites you to discover and rediscover the beauty of your own corner of paradise outdoors, creating moments of peace in the luxury of your own garden.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The Itaca collection not only offers elegance and comfort, but also adapts to the desires and needs of those who choose it. Thanks to its modular structure, it can be configured to suit the space and style of the surrounding environment, allowing the creation of unique compositions, even island compositions. This flexible design allows you to transform your relax corner into a true oasis of conviviality, where each element can be freely positioned, generating solutions that welcome the user in an embrace of comfort and refinement.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Like a journey that is shaped at every stage, Itaca offers the freedom to explore infinite combinations by combining the modular sofa with loungers, armchairs, tables and chairs to create coordinated and complete environments in full Talenti style.

