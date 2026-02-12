Search

ESCLUSIVE MAISON & OBJET: WITH TALENTI ELTON COLLECTION, TAILOR MADE OUTDOOR DESIGN REACHES A HIGHER LEVEL

The top brand and designers Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba introduce new technology to make backrests and armrests tiltable sofas for the first time.

With the Elton collection, Talenti and designers Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba redefine the boundaries of outdoor design. A family of furnishings which, like a musical composition, alternates rhythm and harmony, lightness and intensity, fusing aesthetics, innovation and emotional suggestions.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The inspiration

The very name of the collection evokes the charisma of a music legend capable of combining passion and timeless elegance. Likewise, Elton was born to express a strong and distinctive personality, which finds an echo of the unique atmospheres of the musical world in the combination of soft lines, refined fabrics and glamorous details. A sofa with sinuous shapes and a scenographic character, which translates the emotional transport of music into design and restores the same ability to excite and surprise.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Innovation

But Elton is also technology: for the first time in outdoor design, the backrests and armrests of the sofas become tiltable thanks to an innovative mechanism integrated into the structure. A tailor made revolution that allows everyone to personalize their comfort, playing with the inclination and arrangement of the modules. This technical solution, perfectly integrated into the aesthetics, gives the sofa a dynamic sinuosity, opening up new compositional possibilities for experiencing the outdoor space.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The collection stands out for its structure in Accoya, a wood of extraordinary resistance and sustainability, and for the cushions available in a palette that ranges from neutral tones to vibrant colors such as ocher and blue. To complete the offer, the coffee tables with back-painted glass tops (milk white, orange and blue), which introduce a new material into the Talenti universe, and the combined seats of the Claude line – both dining and living – with legs in painted aluminum (warm white, mokka).

Elton is not a simple set of furnishings, but a manifesto of Talenti’s ability to break down the barriers between indoor and outdoor, transforming the garden or terrace into stages where comfort, beauty and innovation coexist in perfect harmony.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

About the Supplier

Talenti designs and produces outdoor furniture that comes to life thanks to the company’s natural penchant for aesthetic research and its collaboration with internationally renowned designers.

LEARN MORE

Highlights