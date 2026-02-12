ESCLUSIVE MAISON & OBJET: WITH TALENTI ELTON COLLECTION, TAILOR MADE OUTDOOR DESIGN REACHES A HIGHER LEVEL

With the Elton collection, Talenti and designers Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba redefine the boundaries of outdoor design. A family of furnishings which, like a musical composition, alternates rhythm and harmony, lightness and intensity, fusing aesthetics, innovation and emotional suggestions.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The inspiration

The very name of the collection evokes the charisma of a music legend capable of combining passion and timeless elegance. Likewise, Elton was born to express a strong and distinctive personality, which finds an echo of the unique atmospheres of the musical world in the combination of soft lines, refined fabrics and glamorous details. A sofa with sinuous shapes and a scenographic character, which translates the emotional transport of music into design and restores the same ability to excite and surprise.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Innovation

But Elton is also technology: for the first time in outdoor design, the backrests and armrests of the sofas become tiltable thanks to an innovative mechanism integrated into the structure. A tailor made revolution that allows everyone to personalize their comfort, playing with the inclination and arrangement of the modules. This technical solution, perfectly integrated into the aesthetics, gives the sofa a dynamic sinuosity, opening up new compositional possibilities for experiencing the outdoor space.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The collection stands out for its structure in Accoya, a wood of extraordinary resistance and sustainability, and for the cushions available in a palette that ranges from neutral tones to vibrant colors such as ocher and blue. To complete the offer, the coffee tables with back-painted glass tops (milk white, orange and blue), which introduce a new material into the Talenti universe, and the combined seats of the Claude line – both dining and living – with legs in painted aluminum (warm white, mokka).

Elton is not a simple set of furnishings, but a manifesto of Talenti’s ability to break down the barriers between indoor and outdoor, transforming the garden or terrace into stages where comfort, beauty and innovation coexist in perfect harmony.