TALENTI UNLIMITED: INDOOR AND OUTDOOR BECOME INCREASINGLY FLEXIBLE AND INTERCHANGEABLE

The rules have changed, and the paradigms that have so far defined the concept of living—where outdoor and indoor were separated—are no longer valid. This is demonstrated by the Umbrian brand Talenti, which, after climbing to the top of outdoor design in just two decades, reshuffles the cards during Milano Design Week by proposing In & Out solutions signed by leading names in international design.

Image © Talenti spa

For the first time outdoors at Salone del Mobile, Elton is the collection that breaks down the boundaries between exterior and interior, presenting itself in a completely new version Outdoor focuses on Accoya and painted glass, while indoor explores multiple directions. A multitude of elements has been designed to create ever-changing domestic landscapes. The defining feature lies in the different inclinations of backrests and armrests, which, while common indoors, represent a true technological innovation outdoors.

Image © Talenti spa

These are not simple mechanisms, but responses to a need for freedom. In indoor settings, this flexibility is enhanced by construction details and tailored stitching that turn each module into a piece of high-end upholstery. Never before has the creation of Elton been so influenced by the modus operandi of fashion designers: it is a system that evolves with its user, adapting to different postures and paying attention to every detail in each movement This research has led to the adoption of new techniques and tailored solutions that enrich the product and elevate that attention to detail which makes Talenti unique.

“With Elton, we worked on the concept of adaptive comfort,” explains Roberto Palomba, “because contemporary design can no longer be static. The real challenge in outdoor design was managing modular complexity while maintaining visual harmony and combining materials.”