Between sky and garden: the elegance of open-air dining by Talenti Outdoor Living

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Itaca collection, designed by Carlo Colombo, creates an oasis of pleasure and conviviality where the joy of sharing moments together can be rediscovered. An intimate and welcoming outdoor haven, where comfort meets design and every element is conceived to create a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for accompanying lunches and dinners enjoyed in good company.

Image © Talenti spa

With its straight lines and unexpected curves, the Nalu collection – by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba -emerges as a true nouvelle vague in outdoor living, where grace and strength come together to create an eclectic and distinctive aesthetic. Dynamic forms, harmonious proportions and refined details, define an outdoor environment that expresses character and personality. An ideal setting for enjoying lunches and dinners together, in a more informal and relaxed atmosphere where comfort meets the pleasure of sharing.

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The combination of multiple materials and comfort makes the Flow collection – by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba – designed by complete and suitable for every style and use requirement. From breakfast under the warm morning sun to long conversations late into the night, this collection invites a sense of well-being where time is allowed to flow freely. The same lightness – expressed by the same designers – is embodied through the Venice collection, inspired by the city of the same name, featuring elegant lava stone tables whose colours evoke the warm shades of sunset and the cooler hues of twilight reflected in our seas.

Image © Talenti spa

From the eclectic vision of Marco Acerbis comes Jun, a collection that interprets outdoor lunches and dinners through a refined balance between the tactile appeal of teak and the softness of generously proportioned yet compact seating, inspired by Eastern tradition. The wooden tables, featuring irregular shapes and enhanced by vitrified stoneware tops, complete the collection with surfaces designed to welcome shared moments, from informal lunches to dinners under the stars.