Minor launches nhow in Peru

Minor Hotels has marked a new milestone in its expansion across the Americas with the official opening of its first property in Peru: nhow Lima, which welcomed guests on 1 August. Positioned to shake up the city’s hospitality, gastronomy, and entertainment scenes, the hotel brings together creativity, local culture, and avant‑garde style.

With 243 rooms spread over 13 floors, nhow Lima blends bold art, immersive design, and cutting‑edge technology. Every space is curated to deliver sensory experiences that connect travelers to the vibrant soul of the Peruvian capital.

Where taste meets the skyline

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Zönico, sits on the third floor and celebrates the culinary traditions of the eight countries connected by the Amazon River. Combining regional ingredients with high-quality Peruvian produce, it serves up Latin American cuisine with a contemporary twist—perfect for those who believe food should be an adventure.

On the 13th floor, Pagano bar offers a mix of music, cocktails, and modern design, aiming to become a key spot in Lima’s nightlife. Next to it, the pool bar serves drinks while offering wide city views.

nhow Lima © Minor International

Location, meetings, and more

Centrally placed in Miraflores, Lima’s buzzing and cosmopolitan district, nhow Lima is just 35 minutes from Jorge Chávez International Airport, minutes from the boardwalk, and a pleasant stroll from cultural centers, art galleries, and Lima’s top dining spots.

For the business crowd, the hotel takes the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment seriously. Its 11 multifunctional event spaces are designed for more than just boardroom basics, featuring state‑of‑the‑art technology and adaptable layouts that encourage creativity and collaboration.

Hotel highlights at a glance:

243 stylish rooms over 13 floors

Zönico fine dining restaurant with Amazon-inspired fusion menus

Pagano rooftop bar and separate outdoor pool bar with city views

Prime Miraflores location near major attractions and the Pacific coastline

11 multifunctional event spaces with advanced technology for MICE activities

Bold, art-driven design integrating local culture and innovation

nhow Lima © Minor International

With nhow Lima, Minor Hotels isn’t just adding another pin to its world map of over 640 properties in 57 countries—it’s introducing Lima to a hotel concept that thrives on thinking differently.

Minor Hotels crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands, including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, Oaks, and iStay.