Mand. Materials with a Noble and Design-like Soul.

MAND is a project of porcelain stoneware wall tile structures, designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The collection offers great freedom of installation: staggered or straight, horizontal or vertical, or combined with other materials, enhanced by the versatile 450×300 mm size. Each structure interacts with light in a unique way, creating dynamic refractions that vary according to the layout and generate a strong sense of textural depth and expressive character.

Inspiration

The collection draws inspiration from the world of handcrafted techniques, where irregularities and imperfections reflect the passage of time and the skilled touch of artisans, giving the surfaces an authentic and distinctive identity.

The neutral colour palette — ranging from warm white to terracotta and light grey — enhances the material qualities of the structures and conveys a refined simplicity, adaptable to a wide variety of styles, from Mediterranean atmospheres to Nordic interiors and contemporary design settings.

Structures & Colours

MAND is available in four different structures, each offered in three neutral shades that allow complete creative freedom in both design and installation.

ARMOR recalls the solid presence of cast brick traditionally used in construction.

DAWN evokes the warm character of classic terracotta tiles.

MELLOW is defined by horizontal bands reminiscent of stone and plaster finishes.

MUSE stands out for its irregular patterns and dynamic textures, creating movement and visual interest across the surface.

Through the balance of structure, colour and light, MAND offers a versatile and contemporary solution, capable of shaping spaces with personality while maintaining a timeless aesthetic.