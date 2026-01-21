Nöriven – Inspired by Portland stone. Reimagined by Mirage.

Right from the beginning, we’ve devoted our efforts to exploring and promoting porcelain stoneware, a material that teams beauty with versatility. We are deeply bound to the Italian ceramic tradition, and have invested pride and passion in carrying forward this heritage in over 150 countries worldwide.

As ambassadors of Italian craftsmanship, our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for the well-being of the community and the environment is a model of excellence.

We are Mirage, the company where each ceramic surface has a story to tell, bursting with beauty and passion.

There are materials that don’t need to force themselves to be noticed. Materials that have always belonged to architecture.

Nöriven is born from this principle. The reinterpretation in Mirage porcelain stoneware of Portland stone, among the most adopted in contemporary architectural languages. An essential, concrete aesthetic that reveals its richness in details, light mineral stratifications, and subtle contrasts that vibrate on the surface. Materials that know how to inhabit time and space with architectural sobriety, becoming part of the project without overwhelming it.

A surface that expresses itself through design thinking, created to embrace space and become part of it.

Nöriven’s presence is made of measure, rhythm, and tactile depth. A balance that doesn’t yield to excess and doesn’t seek protagonism. Its presence emerges through formal coherence and perceptual harmony with space. Designed for environments that seek visual clarity and perceptual quality, where every surface becomes part of a coherent system.

From the understated elegance of cross-cut to the decisive character of vein-cut, where stone finds its direction. Vein Cut “Marked” expresses a distinctive character.

In the Cross-Cut version, Nöriven expresses itself through uniform graphics, where mineral stratifications create delicate, almost imperceptible movement. The ideal choice for balanced environments, where light can play freely and every element finds its natural place.

The vein-cut version is designed for those unafraid of character. Here veining becomes spatial guidelines, creating directionality and movement. This is not decoration, but pure architecture: the surface becomes a compositional tool and a structural element of the project.

The Marked version interprets the vein cut of Portland stone in its most authentic form. Alongside strong vein contrasts, it features stylolites, unique geological marks that convey the original identity of the natural reference and make it immediately recognizable.