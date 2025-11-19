Zahara: where tradition and contemporary meet.

There are marbles that know how to cross time without aging. Materials that dialogue with every architectural language.

Zahara is born from this awareness. The reinterpretation in Mirage porcelain stoneware of Taj Mahal, capable of transcending the boundaries between classic and contemporary. A versatile aesthetic that finds its strength in balance, in light veining, in ivory tones that naturally adapt to different contexts. Materials that know how to be elegant without being nostalgic, contemporary without denying their identity.

The name Zahara, meaning “to shine” in Arabic, synthesizes the design principle: treating light as part of the material itself. The LUX finish is born from the integration of a metallic-based mineral powder that generates delicate micro-reflections, never invasive. It’s not imitation, but conscious reinterpretation that prioritizes the perceptual quality of matter, maintaining aesthetic coherence with contemporary living needs.

A surface that expresses itself through perceptual quality. Designed to integrate light, becoming part of it.

Zahara is articulated in three chromatic variations: white, beige and warm light grey, designed to dialogue with warm and cold materials, minimal architectures or classic environments. Three available finishes: LUX with micro-reflections that react to natural light, polished for formal elegance, smooth for safety and tactile comfort. An essential palette that maintains graphic and chromatic coherence, suitable for both homogeneous surfaces and complex compositional solutions.

In today’s landscape of ceramic marbles, often split between interpretations of timeless classics and bold, scenic solutions, Zahara defines a different design territory. Perfect for high-end residences, public spaces, and hospitality projects, the collection aligns seamlessly with major international interior trends. Its balance allows value to be built through an elegant, understated, and distinctive language, capable of addressing diverse design needs without compromising expressive strength.