Mama Shelter to debut in Switzerland this July

Lifestyle hospitality brand Mama Shelter will make its Swiss debut on 31 July 2025 with a new property in Zurich’s Oerlikon district, close to the city’s railway station. This marks the brand’s 19th hotel globally.

A playful, social space in Zurich

Designed by Mama Shelter’s in-house team, led by Benjamin El Doghaïli, the new hotel project, Mama Shelter Zurich, features 178 rooms and a variety of vibrant social spaces. Guests can enjoy a restaurant, bar, rooftop lounge, gym, coworking areas, and leisure options like pétanque courts, table tennis, and pinball.

The first floor is a dynamic hybrid space with a bar and terrace, four studios, three workshops, a creative room, and a gym. The second floor houses Mama’s Garden, a rooftop lounge with city views serving brunch, wines, and cocktails.

Cofounder Serge Trigano, alongside his sons Jérémie and Benjamin, said “Zurich, beyond its banks, is a natural destination for Mama Shelter thanks to its architecture, its lake, its nature, and excellent gastronomy. So, Mama Shelter is proud to take over an iconic hotel in this city and completely transform it to fit our concept, making it the 19th in our growing family.”

COO Cédric Gobilliard added that the new location aims to offer a lively, inclusive hub for both locals and visitors—a place to work, relax, and connect.

Quick facts

Opens 31 July 2025 in Oerlikon, Zurich

First Mama Shelter in Switzerland

19th location worldwide

Features: 178 rooms, rooftop, gym, coworking, bar, and more

With its playful design and social spirit, Mama Shelter Zurich promises to bring a fresh energy to the city’s hospitality scene.