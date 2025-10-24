Search

Linea: When Every Shadow Tells a Story

Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
Immagini Mirage - Mirage Image
When every shadow tells a story. The Linea collection by Mirage interprets porcelain stoneware through three-dimensional textures inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of natural stone.

These essential surfaces capture the light and trace shadows, transforming through every nuance of brightness into a material narrative rich in identity. Each pattern is born from rigorous geometry, designed to enhance volumes, define spaces, and create design continuity with existing collections.

Linea consists of three distinct textures, each with its own identity and rhythm: SlimFlow, and Bands.

Slim – Linear Clarity

Fine, regular incisions mark the surface with a uniform rhythm, creating a refined texture that enhances the material essence of porcelain stoneware. Its essential geometry becomes a design tool for architects seeking a formal sobriety and expressive rigor. A surface that whispers rather than shouts, ideal for contemporary residential settings.

Flow – Sensory Movement

Rhythmic undulations unfold across the surface, infusing the texture with three-dimensional movement. The rounded profile, barely perceptible to the touch, generates chiaroscuro effects that evolve as the light shifts. A texture that transforms the wall into an active architectural element, able to define atmospheres and shape spaces.

Bands – Geometry in Motion

Irregular grooves draw luminous rhythms across the surface, shaping ever-changing plays of light and shadow throughout the day. The measured relief lends a tactile presence to interiors, transforming every wall into a subtle yet distinctive visual narrative. A geometry that reinterprets the art of stone in Italy in a contemporary key.

Related Articles

Mirage
Certified Sustainability: Mirage’s Commitment from Production to Logistics

Certified Sustainability: Mirage’s Commitment from Production to Logistics

byEditor | 18 Aug 2025 |
Sustainable construction starts with responsible material choices—but it doesn’t end there. At Mirage, we combine certified environmental performance with smart logistics to reduce our footprint at every step...
Read More
Mirage
OLTRENERO: Sculpting Stone into Design

OLTRENERO: Sculpting Stone into Design

byEditor | 31 Jul 2025 |
A collaboration between Mirage and Nerosicilia turns Sicilian natural stone into expressive, sustainable surfaces—combining artisanal craftsmanship, recycled glass, and the raw power of volcanic matter...
Read More
Mirage
Rossmoor, Seal Beach: An Outdoor Oasis by Mirage

Rossmoor, Seal Beach: An Outdoor Oasis by Mirage

byEditor | 25 Jun 2025 |
Mirage's Travertini porcelain stoneware transforms this California backyard, combining refined aesthetics with long-lasting performance...
Read More

About the Supplier

 

 

Mirage designs and produces porcelain stoneware floors and coverings for commercial, public and residential spaces.

LEARN MORE

Highlights