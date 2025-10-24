Linea: When Every Shadow Tells a Story

These essential surfaces capture the light and trace shadows, transforming through every nuance of brightness into a material narrative rich in identity. Each pattern is born from rigorous geometry, designed to enhance volumes, define spaces, and create design continuity with existing collections.

Linea consists of three distinct textures, each with its own identity and rhythm: Slim, Flow, and Bands.

Slim – Linear Clarity

Fine, regular incisions mark the surface with a uniform rhythm, creating a refined texture that enhances the material essence of porcelain stoneware. Its essential geometry becomes a design tool for architects seeking a formal sobriety and expressive rigor. A surface that whispers rather than shouts, ideal for contemporary residential settings.

Flow – Sensory Movement

Rhythmic undulations unfold across the surface, infusing the texture with three-dimensional movement. The rounded profile, barely perceptible to the touch, generates chiaroscuro effects that evolve as the light shifts. A texture that transforms the wall into an active architectural element, able to define atmospheres and shape spaces.

Bands – Geometry in Motion

Irregular grooves draw luminous rhythms across the surface, shaping ever-changing plays of light and shadow throughout the day. The measured relief lends a tactile presence to interiors, transforming every wall into a subtle yet distinctive visual narrative. A geometry that reinterprets the art of stone in Italy in a contemporary key.