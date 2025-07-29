Search

Landingplace launches two new brands

Colorful Hotel Lobby © Waldemar / Unsplash
Landingplace Hotels is shaking up the midscale hotel sector with two modern brands designed for flexibility, efficiency, and owner-first innovation

Landingplace Hotels, a newly launched hotel brand company, aims to redefine franchising in the midscale hotel sector by offering greater flexibility to owners and guests. With a focus on operational efficiency and modern guest needs, the company introduces two conversion-focused brands designed to meet evolving market demands.

Innovative brands for a changing market

Landingplace Hotels has introduced Landingplace Select and Landingplace Suites. Their individual features are as follows:

Landingplace Select

  • Select-service model designed to reduce operating costs
  • Pay-per-use housekeeping
  • No traditional free breakfast; instead, expanded grab-and-go options
  • Integration with food delivery platforms for guest convenience

Landingplace Suites

  • Designed for stays of 30 or more nights with no lease required
  • Targets relocating professionals, remote workers, and traveling nurses
  • Combines hotel-style amenities with the stability and lower costs of multifamily housing
  • Bridges the gap between extended-stay hotels and furnished apartments

Landingplace Select offers owners a streamlined, cost-effective model while giving guests greater choice and flexibility. Meanwhile, Landingplace Suites addresses the growing demand for midterm lodging by offering a hybrid experience that blends hospitality with residential comfort.

Owner-first and tech-savvy

Cofounders Jeremy Bratcher, CEO, and Jacob Amezcua, President, bring extensive hospitality and real estate experience to Landingplace Hotels. Bratcher emphasizes the company’s goal of addressing industry friction points by leveraging best-in-class technology platforms, rather than building proprietary systems, enabling continuous innovation without excessive costs.

Amezcua highlights the company’s commitment to an owner-first philosophy, shaped by his background as a real estate investor. This mindset aims to provide owners with flexible brand standards and a simplified conversion process adaptable to various property types.

Since launching franchise sales, Landingplace Hotels has received strong interest across diverse U.S. markets, signaling demand for a brand that balances operational efficiency with guest-centric flexibility.

Related Articles

Chains
IHG expands in South India

IHG expands in South India

byMakenzie Huff | 29 Jul 2025 |
IHG’s new Holiday Inn Express in Changanassery, Kerala, will be the city’s first internationally branded hotel, supporting both business and tourism in the region...
Read More
Chains
Accor joins Strip with Treasure Island

Accor joins Strip with Treasure Island

byMakenzie Huff | 28 Jul 2025 |
Las Vegas’ Treasure Island gets a fresh new look with Accor’s global branding and upgraded amenities—without losing its iconic pirate charm...
Read More
Chains
Seibu Prince expands into Vietnam

Seibu Prince expands into Vietnam

byChris Bown | 28 Jul 2025 |
As it builds momentum for its international expansion, Japan's Seibu Prince hotel group has opened its first hotel in Vietnam...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved