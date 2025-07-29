Landingplace launches two new brands

Landingplace Hotels, a newly launched hotel brand company, aims to redefine franchising in the midscale hotel sector by offering greater flexibility to owners and guests. With a focus on operational efficiency and modern guest needs, the company introduces two conversion-focused brands designed to meet evolving market demands.

Innovative brands for a changing market

Landingplace Hotels has introduced Landingplace Select and Landingplace Suites. Their individual features are as follows:

Landingplace Select

Select-service model designed to reduce operating costs

Pay-per-use housekeeping

No traditional free breakfast; instead, expanded grab-and-go options

Integration with food delivery platforms for guest convenience

Landingplace Suites

Designed for stays of 30 or more nights with no lease required

Targets relocating professionals, remote workers, and traveling nurses

Combines hotel-style amenities with the stability and lower costs of multifamily housing

Bridges the gap between extended-stay hotels and furnished apartments

Landingplace Select offers owners a streamlined, cost-effective model while giving guests greater choice and flexibility. Meanwhile, Landingplace Suites addresses the growing demand for midterm lodging by offering a hybrid experience that blends hospitality with residential comfort.

Owner-first and tech-savvy

Cofounders Jeremy Bratcher, CEO, and Jacob Amezcua, President, bring extensive hospitality and real estate experience to Landingplace Hotels. Bratcher emphasizes the company’s goal of addressing industry friction points by leveraging best-in-class technology platforms, rather than building proprietary systems, enabling continuous innovation without excessive costs.

Amezcua highlights the company’s commitment to an owner-first philosophy, shaped by his background as a real estate investor. This mindset aims to provide owners with flexible brand standards and a simplified conversion process adaptable to various property types.

Since launching franchise sales, Landingplace Hotels has received strong interest across diverse U.S. markets, signaling demand for a brand that balances operational efficiency with guest-centric flexibility.