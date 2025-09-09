JUN, NALU, SALINAS, VENICE, ALLURE BY TALENTI: THE IDEAL DINING TABLES TO KEEP ENJOYING THE GARDEN AT THE END OF SUMMER

Art and functionality come together in the Venice dining table, which evokes the romantic atmosphere of the world’s most famous lagoon city. Perfect for furnishing both garden and outdoor living spaces, this design piece is distinguished by its glossy ceramicized top, a tribute to the shimmering waters of the Venetian canals. From the warm hues of sunset to the cool shades of twilight, the lava stone tabletop’s color palette embraces all the nuances of the Venetian sea.

Image © Talenti

The Jun dining table combines aesthetics and practicality. Its sturdy natural teak frame supports a stoneware top, available in different finishes, that brings character and harmony to the space. Thanks to its generous dimensions, it is ideal for creating a welcoming outdoor dining area, perfect for hosting convivial moments.

Image © Talenti

Created to meet every need and to enjoy outdoor living in good company without giving up comfort, the Nalu dining table is a true masterpiece. Its glazed stoneware mosaic is the result of artisanal craftsmanship, ensuring that no two pieces are ever alike. Every shape is embraced in this eclectic collection designed by the Palomba-Serafini studio. Ample space for 8 guests gathers around a circular top made of a mosaic of glazed stoneware, with ever-changing shades that create a truly luxurious dining experience.

Image © Talenti

The dining table from the Allure collection stands out for its geometric design and premium materials. A lightweight yet refined aluminum frame supports a solid wooden top. This combination gives the table an elegant, contemporary character that enhances any outdoor setting. The geometric design of the composition, combined with premium materials, conveys character and personality.

Image © Talenti

The Salinas dining table brings the refinement typical of indoor spaces to the outdoors. The concrete texture is highlighted by its elegant design. The perfect balance between the imposing, classical-style columns and the tabletop evokes the natural charm of Salinas, the Ibiza region that inspired the entire collection. It brings charm and elegance to any outdoor setting, evoking the atmosphere of Salinas, the natural region of Ibiza that inspired it.