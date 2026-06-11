Search

Italy’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Hotels Currently Underway

hotels Italy
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A look at four active hotel construction projects across Italy, covering new builds, refurbishments, and conversions

Italy has a steady stream of new hotel projects currently underway across the country. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the Italian market. Below are just four hotel developments in Italy currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, key contact details, and construction activity.

Marina di Ventimiglia

  • Location: Ventimiglia, Italy
  • Expected Opening Date: 2029
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 70
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developers: One Works and Marina Development Corporation

Baccarat Villa Camerata Florence

  • Location: Firenze, Italy
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 75
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Omnam Group
  • Group: Baccarat Hotels & Resorts | Starwood Hotels

The Rocco Forte Hotels Naples

  • Location: Naples, Italy
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 46
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Hotel Group: The Rocco Forte Collection (Rocco Forte Hotels)

Calampiso Resort

  • Location: Sicily, Italy
  • Expected Opening Date: 2029
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 257
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Developer: CASTELLO SGR S.p.A.

Tracking Hotel Development Across Italy

Hotel development activity in Italy spans all phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently listed in the THP database.

As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick
hotels United States

Heading West: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

byMakenzie Huff | 09 Jun 2026 |
From mountain resorts to convention hotels, the western U.S. pipeline is moving. Here are four developments from the THP database that hotel suppliers should have on their radar...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotels Germany

Upcoming Hotels: Germany

byMakenzie Huff | 08 Jun 2026 |
Germany consistently ranks among Europe's strongest hotel development markets. These four pipeline projects show why—and signal where—new business opportunities are opening up...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotels Scandinavia

Upcoming Hotels: Scandinavia

byMakenzie Huff | 05 Jun 2026 |
From Stockholm to Copenhagen, a fresh wave of hotel projects is making its way through the Scandinavian pipeline...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights