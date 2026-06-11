Italy’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Hotels Currently Underway

Italy has a steady stream of new hotel projects currently underway across the country. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the Italian market. Below are just four hotel developments in Italy currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, key contact details, and construction activity.

Location: Ventimiglia, Italy

Ventimiglia, Italy Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 70

70 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developers: One Works and Marina Development Corporation

Location: Firenze, Italy

Firenze, Italy Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 75

75 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Omnam Group

Omnam Group Group: Baccarat Hotels & Resorts | Starwood Hotels

Location: Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 46

46 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Hotel Group: The Rocco Forte Collection (Rocco Forte Hotels)

Location: Sicily, Italy

Sicily, Italy Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 257

257 Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Developer: CASTELLO SGR S.p.A.

Tracking Hotel Development Across Italy

Hotel development activity in Italy spans all phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently listed in the THP database.

As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.