Italy’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Hotels Currently Underway

Italy has a steady stream of new hotel projects currently underway across the country. These include new buildings, refurbishments, extensions, and conversions across multiple hotel brands and locations.
For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects provide insight into where investment and construction activity is taking place across the Italian market. Below are just four hotel developments in Italy currently listed in the THP database, highlighting project locations, expected opening dates, key contact details, and construction activity.
Marina di Ventimiglia
- Location: Ventimiglia, Italy
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 70
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developers: One Works and Marina Development Corporation
Baccarat Villa Camerata Florence
- Location: Firenze, Italy
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 75
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Omnam Group
- Group: Baccarat Hotels & Resorts | Starwood Hotels
The Rocco Forte Hotels Naples
- Location: Naples, Italy
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 46
- Construction Status: Planning
- Hotel Group: The Rocco Forte Collection (Rocco Forte Hotels)
Calampiso Resort
- Location: Sicily, Italy
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 257
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Developer: CASTELLO SGR S.p.A.
Tracking Hotel Development Across Italy
Hotel development activity in Italy spans all phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently listed in the THP database.
As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.