Innisfree Hotels Breaks Ground on Pensacola Beach Hotel

Innisfree Hotels broke ground this month on a 215-room Hampton Inn by Hilton on Pensacola Beach. It’s a straightforward hotel project on paper. But the details say something bigger about where beach tourism is headed.

This will be Innisfree’s sixth hotel on Pensacola Beach and seventh in Escambia County. When a company keeps building on the same stretch of coastline, it usually means the numbers are working—and Pensacola Beach, rated the #1 beach in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers, isn’t exactly a hard sell.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the hotel sits at 20 Via De Luna Dr. and will push Innisfree’s Pensacola Beach room count to 1,194. More telling is what’s inside it.

A Hotel Built for Families, Not Just Guests

The amenity list reads like a checklist for family travel: a zero-entry lazy river, a two-level poolside bar, more than 4,000 square feet of meeting space, and direct beach access. It will also include Pensacola Beach’s first hotel waterslides.

The hotel will employ about 150 people, bringing Innisfree’s Pensacola-area workforce past 825. The company also expects its local portfolio to generate more than $16.6 million a year in tax revenue. For a market this size, that’s meaningful—real money for schools, infrastructure, and services.

Part of a Bigger Pattern

Innisfree also broke ground this month on the Hive Arts Academy, a separate project offering creative programs for local teens. It’s funded through the company’s philanthropic arm and isn’t directly tied to hotel operations, but the timing isn’t an accident. Innisfree has built its growth in Pensacola alongside consistent local investment, and this month’s groundbreakings are the latest example.

The new hotel will be Innisfree’s sixth property on Pensacola Beach, bringing the company’s room count on the beach past 1,100. With Pensacola Beach’s first hotel waterslides, it also adds an amenity no other property on the beach currently offers.