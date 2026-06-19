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IHG Doubles Down in Vietnam with Two New Hotels

hotels Vietnam
Rendering of Lobby Bar at Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong © IHG
IHG is expanding in Vietnam with a resort near Ho Chi Minh City and a business hotel in one of the country's busiest industrial zones

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a two-property deal with Vietnamese developer Meraki Land, adding a luxury beach resort in Ho Tram and a business hotel in Binh Duong to its Vietnam pipeline. The agreement takes IHG’s in-country development pipeline to 19 properties, sitting alongside 24 already open.

The partnership isn’t new. Meraki Land already operates Moire Hoi An under IHG’s Vignette Collection and co-owns Crowne Plaza Danang City Centre. This deal doubles that relationship to four hotels.

IHG hotels
Partnership Signing Ceremony Between IHG and Meraki Land © IHG

Ho Tram: Closer to the City Than You’d Think

The headline property is Regent Ho Tram, a 220-room beachfront resort scheduled to open in 2032. It will sit on a private stretch of Ho Tram beach, less than two hours from downtown Ho Chi Minh City by car, making it the closest luxury beach option to one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing urban populations.

The resort’s design includes 30 Skyvilla Suites with private pools, 80 villas each with their own pool, and wellness programming from Raison d’Être. There are also 95 branded residences attached to the project and multiple restaurants and bars.

Proximity helps the business side of things. The nearby Grand Ho Tram Strip, The Bluffs golf course, and the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport—due to open in 2027 — all make Ho Tram an easier sell to international guests who want beach access without having to give up connectivity.

Binh Duong: Where the Business Travelers Are

The second property, Crowne Plaza Saigon Binh Duong, will open in 2029 in Thuan An, about an hour from central Ho Chi Minh City. Binh Duong is one of Vietnam’s largest industrial zones, home to more than 30 operating industrial parks with another 19 in development.

That’s a lot of multinational companies needing somewhere to put their visiting executives. The 221-room hotel will offer over 1,000 square meters of meeting space across six rooms—clearly built with corporate demand in mind.

IHG’s regional head Vivek Bhalla framed the dual approach simply: growth in resort destinations and high-growth urban markets, at the same time. Vietnam, with its combination of growing tourism and expanding manufacturing base, is one of the few markets where that line of thinking holds in both directions at once.

For Meraki Land, the deal cements a position as one of IHG’s most active development partners in Southeast Asia.

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