RBH Signs to Manage Liverpool Radisson

White label hotel operator RBH Hospitality Management has added the Radisson Hotel in Liverpool to its growing portfolio of properties.

The hotel’s owners have appointed RBH to take over running of the 194 room property, following a recent refurbishment that has positioned the asset to command better room rates. It builds on recent momentum at RBH which saw the group add Staybridge Suites extended stay hotels in Newcastle and Liverpool to its roster.

A Growing Cluster in Liverpool

RBH now operates a major cluster of branded hotels in the Liverpool area. Alongside the newly added Radisson and Staybridge, it also manages Aloft Liverpool for Marriott, the Liverpool MGallery for Accor, and The Municipal Hotel.

“This appointment represents a positive step forward for the recently refurbished hotel and reflects the confidence both ownership and Stonemoss Hospitality Asset Management has in RBH’s operational expertise and market presence,” commented Allan Davidson, managing director of Stonemoss. “Liverpool continues to be one of the UK’s most dynamic hospitality destinations, and we believe this partnership positions the hotel strongly for long-term success while building on the significant investment already made into the property.”

The Radisson sits in a city market that has absorbed much new inventory in recent years, but now faces a period with few new hotels coming to the market in the immediate future. Progress for some will be reliant on finding funding, while other projects will face challenges winning planning approval.

Plans for a Motto by Hilton hotel in the city, to be located in the city’s Cavern Quarter, were abandoned in early 2026. The project developers, Greenwood Developments and JSM, have instead opted to convert former retail space to 85 luxury serviced apartments.

Other projects in early planning stages in the city include the conversion of the former Fruit Exchange into a luxury hotel. The property, built originally in 1888, could potentially deliver a hotel of around 80 rooms. And a second conversion could also see the former magistrates court and adjacent fire station, also dating from the 1800s, reimagined as a boutique hotel. Both projects will require considerable investment, and are likely to take some time to execute.

A Modest Local Pipeline

Australian group Veriu is looking to bring its Punthill brand to Liverpool, as it looks to expand into the UK market. The company has plans to launch a new build project with 93 one and two bedroom apartments in the city, opening in 2029.

One other location in the city where a new hotel is under consideration, is the Liverpool cruise terminal. Global Port Holdings has signed a long term lease to operate the terminal, and is planning a major upgrade to enable the asset to handle larger cruise liners. The upgrade will likely include a new 200 room hotel to accommodate those departing on cruises, or completing their travels on the water.