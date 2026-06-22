Servatur Adds Tenerife Hotel

Spanish hotel group Servatur is celebrating a half century in business, as it opens its first resort property on the island of Tenerife.

Servatur Isora Suites, which has 312 rooms, is location in Puerto de Santiago, and has been created following the refurbishment of the former Hotel Varadero. The property features four swimming pools, meeting the needs of its leisure guests, and is close to local coastal destination the Playa de la Arena.

A Growing Presence in the Canaries

Servatur is enjoying something of a growth spurt currently, opening four hotels across the Canary Islands during 2026. It has recently added three hotels in Gran Canaria. The company is rolling out its Servatur Holiday Resort concept, adding a full supporting programme of entertainment, wellness and gastronomy for guests to enjoy on the premises.

The Canary Islands have been one region in Spain where local people have demonstrated against the further growth of tourism, concerned that its impact is negatively affecting the lives of local people. Already, Spanish authorities and jurisdictions in some Spanish cities have moved to restrict the listing of holiday lets on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Hotel development is also under pressure in some regions. In Barcelona, for example, the city’s mayor has effectively banned the development of any more new hotels in the central zone of the conurbation.

In the Canary Islands, however, hotel development is continuing, while many more owners are following a similar path to Servatur, and upgrading assets to attract higher spending guests. Owners of the Hotel Sahara Playa in Las Palmas, for example, have recently relaunched the hotel following a full refurbishment of its 38 rooms. The refresh has included a new, more energy efficient ventilation system.

Another major upgrade is preparing the Hotel Tenerife Golf & Sea View for launch later in 2026. Fuerte Hotels is extensively refurbishing the 125 room, four star hotel, which is inland, just a few minutes drive from Tenerife South airport. Further east, on the island of Fuerteventura, one major new property under development is the Hotel Elba Corralejo. Sitting close to the northern tip of the island, this 478 room property will be completed in late 2026.

Projects Under Construction on Tenerife

Back on Tenerife, another new build is the La Tejita Luxury Beach Resort. This five star development is another major resort property, with construction well under way. It will be just metres from the beach on the island’s south coast. Also in planning is Maguenes Resort Tenerife, a development to the west of the island, which will feature a 150 room boutique hotel, private members such and private villa residences, all spread across a hillside with great sea views.

And on the island of Lanzarote, Hyatt Hotels is planning the European launch site for its Alila resort brand. Alila Lanzarote will feature 150 rooms, promising innovative design by LTW Designworks, at an inland setting ideal for bespoke journeys and adventures.