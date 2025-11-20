IHCL expands with Atmantan acquisition

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has just signed definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Sparsh Infratech Private Limited, owning company of the brand Atmantan, a well-established luxury wellness center located in Mulshi near Pune. The acquisition grants IHCL ownership of the Atmantan brand and its unique expertise, allowing for the expansion of the wellness platform in partnership with its founding promoters.

Holistic health and sustainability

Atmantan, located near in Mulshi near Pune, is one of India’s top wellness destinations, covering 36 acres with stunning views of Mulshi Lake and the Sahyadri hills. This 97-room luxury center offers a variety of wellness programs rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Physiotherapy, Nutrition, and Fitness. Since its launch in 2015, Atmantan has become renowned for its holistic approach to well-being, addressing issues such as stress management, detoxification, weight loss, and preventive healthcare through scientifically designed lifestyle therapies.

A GOLD LEED-certified property, Atmantan is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The center focuses on eco-friendly practices, such as passive architecture, India’s largest solar hot water installation, and the use of recycled materials. With a focus on sustainable design and energy-efficient solutions, Atmantan provides a wellness experience that nurtures both the body and the environment.

Industry voices

Speaking on the signing, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “The growing wellness tourism market is witnessing a convergence of health and hospitality, and [an] increasing number of travelers are seeking immersive wellness experiences that go beyond conventional treatments and therapies. [By] addressing this emerging consumer need, IHCL marks its entry into the integrated wellness segment with Atmantan.”

Mrs. Sharmilee Kapur, also a Founder–Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre, said, “Atmantan was born out of a belief that true wellness lies in the harmony of ‘atma,’ spirit; ‘mana,’ mind; and ‘tann,’ body. Partnering with IHCL allows us to scale this vision with the same authenticity and depth of experience that our guests have come to trust.”

Mr. Nikhil Kapur, Founder–Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre, added, “This partnership with IHCL marks a landmark deal in the global wellness industry. With IHCL’s deep hospitality expertise and shared values of care and excellence, we are poised to take Atmantan’s philosophy to a wider audience [by] leveraging Taj InnerCircle’s 13 million-strong customer base.”