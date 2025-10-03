Hilton signs hotels in UK and Italy

Hilton Hotels has expanded its presence in the UK and Italy, with signings that add five hotels to its European pipeline.

In the UK, the group has signed two properties in Manchester, for its Hampton and Motto chains. The Hampton, with 358 rooms, will be the brand’s largest hotel in Europe. And in Italy, three properties have committed to join Hilton’s collection brand, Curio.

Two new Manchester landmarks

The Manchester hotels are set to be local landmarks when completed, by developer Dean Street Developments. The Hampton will be a 22 storey tower built on the city’s Deansgate, presenting an ideal city centre location for guests. Located next to a rail station, it will also make an ideal start for a trip from Manchester airport. The hotel is expected to be completed for opening in early 2026.

A second tower, springing up in the city’s Piccadilly Basin, will be 21 storeys tall and will house a new Motto by Hilton hotel, with 154 rooms. As with the Hampton, the hotel is close to a key city rail station, making the Motto an ideal stopping off point for travellers.

Meanwhile in Italy, it is Hilton’s Curio Collection that is building momentum. The additions build on a presence in the country that already adds up to more than 100 Hilton hotels either open or in the development pipeline, including 11 Curio branded properties.

The new additions are in in Genova, Sorrento and Milan. They add to a collection that offers distinctly individual properties, though with the benefit of being part of the Hilton ecosystem including marketing and the Hilton Honors loyalty programme.

First of the three to open, by the end of 2025, will be the Grand Hotel Savoia Genova. The 117 room property was originally opened in 1897 and established to host royal families, as they started a transatlantic sea voyage from the nearby port.

Next to join Curio, following a planned refurbishment, will be the Majestic Palace in Sorrento, launching in spring 2027. With 75 rooms, each featuring a balcony it will offer a delicious taste of the Amalfi coast, being close to some staple tourist destinations including Pompeii, Positano and Capri.

Finally, early 2028 will see the Cadorna Hotel in Milan join the Curio Collection. An early 20th century property, it has 120 rooms and is located in central Milan on the Piazzale Luigi Cadorna.

Curio grows across Europe

Elsewhere in Europe, the Curio Collection is growing in other country markets. A recent addition has been the Godoy Caceres Palace in Spain, with Hilton’s first cave hotel, in Cappadocia, opening for Curio guests within a couple of months.

Planned openings for 2026 include the Kasteel Gemert Eindhoven in the Netherlands, within a 14th century castle; and the Palacio Bellas Artes in San Sebastien. And in Portugal, a 180 room Curio hotel will be opening in Lagos Marina, on the country’s southern coast.