Hilton expands Signia brand in Texas

Hilton has revealed the latest signing to its Signia brand, with the conversion of an existing Texas hotel to the format.

The La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio will relaunch from October 2025 as Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, refreshing a resort that has been operating for more than 20 years. Owner Ohana Real Estate Investors has overseen a USD40 million refurbishment over recent months, preparing for the switch.

A sprawling leisure resort

The resort, which overlooks the Texas Hill Country, has 496 rooms for guests, including 34 villas and an adult-only floor in the property. The style is modelled on the King Ranch Estate, while the property features no less than nine different dining experiences.

Guests can choose between relaxing at the spa, playing a round of golf at the championship course, relaxing around one of five pools, or hiking a nature trail. As with most Signia properties, there are also extensive meeting and events facilities, at La Cantera including flexible indoor and outdoor spaces. A grand ballroom will soon be joined by Calera, a new venue designed to be ideal for weddings.

The Signia brand is growing a portfolio of hotels in gateway cities and resort destinations, often with a focus on major scale and big events. Several are located alongside convention centres, offering hundreds of guest rooms. The brand’s first properties opened in Atlanta, Orlando, San Jose and Amman, Jordan.

Other live Signia projects include Signia Hilton Indianapolis. Under construction currently, the 800 room property will open during 2026 and will be one of the key accommodation elements alongside the expanded Indiana Convention Center. The 40 storey block will certainly be a landmark, as the tallest hotel in the city.

In Hollywood, Florida, the Signia brand will soon appear over the door of the Diplomat Beach Resort. The 1,000 room convention hotel is being rebranded from its current status as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection. Once the building’s interiors and pool have been upgraded, it will relaunch as Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort.

Further international growth for Signia

Hilton is also preparing to launch the brand in Egypt, with a combined hotel and branded residences development. Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk will be within the West Cairo district, not far from landmarks including the pyramids. The property will feature 200 rooms, with a full range of hotel amenities plus close to 5,000 sq metres of meeting and event space including a ballroom and outdoor event lawn.

The residences element of the project will feature 200 apartments, a mix of one and two bedroom units that will benefit from shared access to the hotel’s facilities. Completion is pencilled in for early 2030.

Hilton has also signed Signia projects in Jaipur, India, and in Chengdu, China. And in West Palm Beach, a 404 room Signia hotel is planned for development adjacent to the West Palm Beach Convention Center.