Hilton Details NoMad Singapore Launch

Hilton has revealed its latest NoMad branded hotel will open in Singapore before 2026 is out, adding an Asian outpost to a brand with massive international growth potential.

The Singapore NoMad will be in a 19 storey block along the city state’s Orchard Road, promising a touch of New York glamour for both guests and those fancying a meal or drinks in one of the venue’s many food and beverage options. The 173 room property is being developed by UOL Group, with the design, look and feel as well as all the culinary choices being overseen by brand manager Sydell Group.

An Exuberant Hotel Brand

The NoMad brand was created by Sydell Group, with the launch property in central London, the conversion of a former magistrates court building. From its foundation in 2011, the brand has taken time to find its stride, and in 2024, Hilton took a controlling interest in Sydell, backing the growth of NoMad. At the time, the group said up to 10 sites were in negotiation, while the aspiration was to grow NoMad to around 100 sites globally.

For lovers of food and drink, the choice at the Singapore hotel will be broad. The NoMad Grill will combine brasserie classics with a selection of dry-aged meats reminscent of a New York-style chophouse. Sticky Fingers will provide a mix of gelato bar, and cocktail bar, animated by views across Orchard Road.

The Tropicana Club will offer a full-on cocktail bar experience, harking back to the glory days of Havana. And alongside the hotel’s pool, Lu Bar will provide a quieter destination, among greenery and with soft furnishings to relax into. “Singapore is one of the most exciting food and beverage cities in the world,” commented Leo Robitschek, global head of bars and hospitality development at Sydell. “Our goal is not simply to bring NoMad to Singapore, but to create something that feels genuinely connected to the city and its culture.”

In mid 2025, Hilton signed to add a NoMad hotel in Detroit, its first US site, with a pencilled opening date of 2027. A hotel with around 180 rooms will be set within the motor city’s former train station building, today being regenerated by Ford Motor Company as a technology hub.

Part of Hilton’s Luxury and Lifestyle Expansion

NoMad sits alongside Hilton’s other luxury hotel brands, which are also growing strongly across the Asia Pacific region. The group’s LXR brand, for example, has a strong pipeline into double figures, beginning with the LXR Hotel & Resort Bengaluru, opening in late 2026. Into 2027, and LXR Queensland will open in Australia.

LXR is also growing in Japan, with two properties planned. The famed Gajoen Tokyo hotel will convert to the brand following refurbishment, opening by mid 2027. And in one of the country’s hot spring areas, LXR Hotel & Resort Hakone Gora will open in 2028, promising guests a truly Japanese resort experience.

In Malaysia, two luxury hotels will open later in 2026. These are the 272 room Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, and even larger Conrad Kuala Lumpur, with 488 rooms.