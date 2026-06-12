Heading Northeast: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

The Northeastern U.S. doesn’t have one hotel market . . . it has many. Historic coastal destinations, major metropolitan centers, mountain getaway towns, and growing suburban hubs all exist within the same region, and each is experiencing its own wave of hotel development. That diversity is what makes the Northeast a region worth watching right now.
The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and span four states: Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Each project represents a different market and stage of development. For suppliers and hospitality professionals, they offer the kind of early project intelligence that can help identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.
Strider Hotel
- Location: Brighton, Massachusetts
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 175
- Developers: New Brighton Landing and NB Development Group
Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York
- Location: New York, New York
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 145
- Developer: Asset World Corporation
- Group: Nobu Hotels | Nobu Hospitality
TownePlace Suites by Marriott State College
- Location: State College, Pennsylvania
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 90
- Developers: Shaner Hotel Group and Nittany Valley Hotel Partners LP
- Group: TownePlace Suites by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.
Fairfield by Marriott East Hartford
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 75
- Group: Fairfield by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.
Keep an Eye on the Northeast
These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across the Northeastern U.S. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple states, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added regularly.
No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s precisely why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. The U.S. market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.