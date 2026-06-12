Heading Northeast: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

The Northeastern U.S. doesn’t have one hotel market . . . it has many. Historic coastal destinations, major metropolitan centers, mountain getaway towns, and growing suburban hubs all exist within the same region, and each is experiencing its own wave of hotel development. That diversity is what makes the Northeast a region worth watching right now.

The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and span four states: Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Each project represents a different market and stage of development. For suppliers and hospitality professionals, they offer the kind of early project intelligence that can help identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.

Strider Hotel

Location: Brighton, Massachusetts

Brighton, Massachusetts Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 175

175 Developers: New Brighton Landing and NB Development Group

Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York

Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 145

145 Developer: Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corporation Group: Nobu Hotels | Nobu Hospitality

TownePlace Suites by Marriott State College

Location: State College, Pennsylvania

State College, Pennsylvania Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 90

90 Developers: Shaner Hotel Group and Nittany Valley Hotel Partners LP

Shaner Hotel Group and Nittany Valley Hotel Partners LP Group: TownePlace Suites by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.

Fairfield by Marriott East Hartford

Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 75

75 Group: Fairfield by Marriott | Marriott International, Inc.

Keep an Eye on the Northeast

These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across the Northeastern U.S. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple states, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added regularly.

No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s precisely why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. The U.S. market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.