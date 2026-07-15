Handwritten Collection Opens Fiftieth Property

Accor’s Handwritten Collection of hotels has passed 50 properties open, as the soft brand builds global momentum.

The latest openings have included the Hotel Rathauspark Wien in Austria, Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao in China, and Château de Mazan in France. As the brand reaches an important milestone, it is poised to double in size in short order, with more than 50 further hotels around the world already signed to join the brand. As a curated collection brand, guests can be assured of “character over standardisation and story over uniformity”, according to Accor.

Distinctively Individual Hotels

Jean-Yves Minet is the global brand president for Midscale & Economy hotels at Accor, and summarised the success so far: ”Reaching 50 hotels reflects a growing desire for stays that feel personal, sincere, and shaped by real stories — as well as the opportunity for independent hotels to find a home within a global collection brand, connecting with an international audience of story-seeking travellers.”

In the US, the brand is just getting started, although its second signing is bound to be a popular one. Treasure Island Las Vegas will be joining the brand, with more than 2,000 guest rooms, and a residency of the famed Mystère by Cirque du Soleil show.

Recent openings include the Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, a substantial 360 room hotel with meeting and convention spaces, in a prime district of the city. And in Singapore, the Hotel Waterloo Singapore with its 502 rooms is now part of the collection.

“Owners are drawn to a model that allows them to preserve the identity and story of their hotels while benefiting from the strength of the brand and Accor,” underlined Camil Yazbeck, global chief development officer for Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy brands.

Across Europe, the coming year will see a string of openings, confirming the brand’s momentum. Its first hotel in Albania will be the Adorn Tirana, opening in mid 2026. In the celebrated Swiss destination of Davos, the refurbished Hotel Meierhoff will be joining the collection, following completion of upgrade works. Similarly, the 40 room Hotel Aeschi Interlaken will relaunch as a Handwritten hotel, after a refit completed in autumn 2026.

Opening Hotels Across Europe

Into 2027, and more European hotels will join, including the Palais am Schlossgarten Merseburg in Germany, which will convert in the first quarter of the year. Later in the year, it will be joined by Hotel Continental in Rijeka, Croatia, a soulful 75 room historic property. There are also plans for a Handwritten hotel in Bucharest, opening in 2028.

Further pipeline properties are in line, in the Middle East and Asia. Handwritten Collection Al Baha will open in 2027, in Saudi Arabia’s Baha City, overlooking the Red Sea coast. And in Bangkok, the new build JonoX Sukhumvit 5 will have 190 rooms, opening in autumn 2027. Further ahead, and pencilled in for a 2028 opening, the Handwritten Collection will be coming to Bali with the opening of the 154 room Satori Resort.