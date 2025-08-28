Grupo Posadas launches new Devossion brand

Mexican resort operator Grupo Posadas has launched a new brand, Devossion, to take its all-inclusive offering to a new level of luxury.

Devossion is a brand extension to the company’s Live Aqua brand, which is itself celebrating 20 years in the market. It aims to take the luxury, all-inclusive resort offering to a new level. The company is ramping up its first property for the brand towards an official opening in October 2025.

A beachfront refurbishment

The first Devossion property is on the beachfront at Playa del Carmen. Grupo Posadas is in the process of rebranding the former Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, to create the launch destination for the brand. The resort’s 314 rooms include 36 suites, while guests can choose to spend time by multiple pools, or enjoy private beach access or chill out at the spa.

This will be an adult-only resort offering everything a holidaymaker could want, all in one place. Devossion by Live Aqua will take the format to a new place, with guaranteed social connection from the get go.

Daily champagne toasts, food and drink-focused classes and experiences will be on the schedule, along with comedy shows that will encourage audience participation. Grupo Posadas has said the brand is designed for “couples seeking romantic connection, friends celebrating milestones or solo travellers looking to join a vibrant community.”

The hotel will also focus on offering a great experience for corporate groups. A tailored MICE programme will give employers a new choice, when considering where to go for company get togethers, or for rewarding great team performance. Devossion aims to be a great place for gatherings, ensuring connections are made that will boost company morale.

Grupo Posadas is Mexico’s biggest hotel operator, being a familiar name across Mexico and Latin America, with over 180 hotels under management. As well as its established Live Aqua brand, the company’s portfolio of resort brands includes Grand Fiesta Americana, Curamoria Collection, Fiesta Americana, Funeeq by Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, Fiesta Inn, Gamma and One.

Landing in a busy resort marketplace

Devossion by Live Aqua will come into a Playa del Carmen marketplace where there are ever more choices for holidaymakers. Hyatt recently rebranded its former Thompson property as Hyatt Centric Playa del Carmen, joining a resort portfolio recently boosted by the acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts. Nearby, Hyatt is also planning a transformation of the former Andaz Mayokoba Resort Riviera Maya. This will become Alila Mayakoba, a 182 room, four star resort.

Another upcoming relaunch will see a 255 room resort relaunched under IHG‘s Kimpton lifestyle brand, as Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios. This will refresh a property first opened in 2008. Marriott, too, is planning to add to its presence along the coast, with W Playa del Carmen. Local development partner Fibra Inn will be delivering the architecturally distinct beachfront block, which will have 218 rooms.