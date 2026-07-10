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GROHE Lineare Faucet Collection Expands With New Colours

Image © GROHE AG
Discover how the iconic GROHE Lineare tap collection brings ultimate creative freedom to bespoke bathroom projects with its expanded minimalist design and stunning new colour palette.
  • New colour options for refined bathroom concepts: GROHE Lineare now available in Matte Black, Brushed Cool Sunrise and Brushed Warm Sunset
  • Personalisation through colour: Expanded choices offer greater freedom in bathroom design and cater to customization trend
  • Nearly 20 years of design clarity: A minimalist tap collection shaped by architectural precision and timeless appeal

 

With the expansion of the GROHE Lineare line, GROHE strengthens its long standing design icon and responds to the increasing desire for personalised bathroom interiors. The minimalist tap collection is now available in three additional colours and finishes Matte Black, Brushed Cool Sunrise and Brushed Warm Sunset, offering greater creative freedom for architects, interior designers and professional partners.

 

Individual bathrooms — perfectly coordinated 

The expanded palette reflects the growing importance of colour as a design tool in the bathroom. Matte Black delivers strong contrast and a bold look combined with white ceramics, while Brushed Cool Sunrise and Brushed Warm Sunset introduce warmth and subtle elegance to every space. Thanks to a broad portfolio including basin mixers in multiple sizes, bidet mixers as well as exposed and concealed bath and shower solutions, the collection supports a consistent design language across different zones, use cases and room sizes. This allows professionals to create harmonious bathroom environments tailored to individual preferences, perfectly coordinated in form and function.

 

Designed for everyday comfort and efficiency

Beyond design, GROHE Lineare combines aesthetic clarity with consumer-centric benefits. The integrated GROHE SilkMove technology ensures smooth and precise lever handling throughout the product’s lifetime. With the cold start technology GROHE OpenCold, cold water flows in the mid-lever position, preventing unnecessary water heating and energy consumption in everyday operation while maintaining full comfort.

With its extended portfolio, long standing design heritage and trusted GROHE technologies, GROHE Lineare continues to unite form, customization and functionality in contemporary bathroom design.

For further information and press material, please see the following LINK

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Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG
Image © GROHE AG

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GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings.

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