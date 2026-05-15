GROHE AquaBooster: Energizing shower technology for every guest

Intensified shower sensation: Engineered to maximize every drop, the AquaBooster technology provides a vigorous spray performance for a noticeably more powerful and invigorating experience

Conscious operational management: Achieve resource optimization with reduced water flow rates 1 , allowing professionals to reach LEED or BREEAM benchmarks without compromising the guest experience

Specification options for individual design visions: Euphoria 120 hand shower including AquaBooster is available in different hues from the GROHE Colours Collection

Düsseldorf, April 24, 2026 – In today’s hospitality sector, resource management and operational optimization are no longer optional – they are imperative. However, traditional showers with simple flow restriction can sometimes result in an unsatisfying experience for guests. Not with GROHE’s new oscillating shower technology AquaBooster: enabling the Booster spray, it is designed for full water enjoyment at a reduced flow rate.1 Thanks to the integrated flow restrictor, a reduction in water volume is achieved while still offering guests a five-star shower sensation.

Antoine Dutreuil, Leader GROHE Professional, LIXIL Europe, comments: “At GROHE, we believe resource efficiency should never come at the cost of the user experience. By integrating our new GROHE AquaBooster flow-accelerator technology into the GROHE Aqua Intelligence® framework, we have achieved a high-performance spray while being conscious of water usage. This innovation allows professionals to meet specific water-efficiency benchmarks – such as LEED or BREEAM – without sacrificing the ‘Pure Freude an Wasser’ our customers expect.”

How it works

GROHE AquaBooster intensifies the flow by rapidly fluctuating the water in the hand shower. It enables the Booster spray type by smartly distributing water into two chambers and utilizing a selected range of nozzles to concentrate pressure for a truly invigorating performance. The integrated flow regulator ensures a consistent, reduced water flow, leading to improved operational efficiency and lower energy consumption for water heating – all while maintaining a premium guest experience.1

GROHE Euphoria 120: Effortless performance

The new GROHE Euphoria 120 hand shower not only features GROHE AquaBooster, but guests can choose from three spray types: invigorating Booster, soothing Rain and massaging Jet. Switching between them is effortless thanks to the GROHE SmartSwitch diverter located on the back of the shower head. As a fast and easy-to-install upgrade, the Euphoria 120 is available as a single hand shower or as a complete rail set. To ensure every project aligns with its specific aesthetic brief, it comes in a wide spectrum of finishes from the GROHE Colours Collection, including Supersteel, Matt Black and brushed variants like Hard Graphite or Warm Sunset. By combining these fixtures with perfectly matching GROHE solutions throughout the entire project, design consistency can be achieved effortlessly while providing a premium guest experience.

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1All GROHE AquaBooster hand showers feature an integrated flow restrictor. Flow rates vary by model (5-7.9l/min at 3 bar) compared to EN 1112 Class A (12-15l/min at 3 bar).