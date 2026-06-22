GROHE Essence introduces the Crafted Lever

Subtle yet powerful: New faucet lever variant adds tactile detail to the bathroom

Designed for individual expression: Available in three colors, multiple sizes and across all draw-off points

Crafted to last: Timeless design, durable finish and SilkMove cartridge ensure long-lasting performance

Düsseldorf, September 1, 2025 — Modern bathrooms are embracing contrast over uniformity. Designers are combining smooth and textured surfaces, matte and gloss finishes to add depth, character, and visual intrigue. Whether it’s fluted tiles alongside polished stone or brushed metal accents paired with natural wood, this interplay of materials and surfaces brings sophistication and a bespoke feel to the space. In response to this design evolution, GROHE Essence introduces a new crafted lever variant — designed to spark visual interest and add a tactile touch to contemporary bathrooms.

“The award-winning GROHE Essence Collection is our most-specified faucet — in the affordable luxury segment — for projects across Europe. It features balanced proportions and elegant, sensual-minimalist details. With the launch of the new crafted lever variants, we’re expanding our customization options. The crafted design is inspired by traditional craftsmanship, translating ancient manufacturing techniques into a modern context. Texture meets clean geometry, creating a tactile contrast that makes a subtle yet confident design statement,” says Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design EMENA.

Timeless in elegance, crafted for individual expression

Available in three durable finishes — Chrome, Cool Sunrise, and Warm Sunset – the crafted lever variant comes in multiple sizes to deliver a cohesive yet personalized aesthetic across the entire bathroom. Its timeless elegance is matched by advanced functionality, thanks to the Aqua Intelligence® technology GROHE SilkMove. This high-performance cartridge enables long-lasting effortless precision of water and temperature control — so that not only design and finish, but also function, remain flawless over time. For a solution that exudes true craftsmanship, inside and out.

For further information and press material, please see the following link.

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