A masterful transformation: GROHE SPA unveils the Aqua Sanctuary at Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato

Wellbeing through Water: An immersive exploration of water’s power to shape architectural spaces and elevate human vitality

A narrative presented via three interconnected sanctums where water takes center stage, and converges with self-care rituals and craftsmanship to manifest extraordinary environments that cleanse, rejuvenate and relax

Bespoke solutions in Sanctum 1: 3D-printed GROHE SPA AquaTree redefines personalised signature design

Cohesive design in Sanctum 2: GROHE SPA Atrio Private Collection and Buster + Punch collaboration foster tailored harmony, while the Private Collection Vanity showcases the future of self-care

Purposeful water rituals in Sanctum 3: GROHE SPA Allure Gravity and Aqua Tiles enable a symphony of preparation, relaxation and rejuvenation

Düsseldorf, April 17, 2026 – From theatrical stage to a sanctuary of wellbeing: Following the final curtain at Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato ahead of Milan Design Week, GROHE SPA takes center stage. In a 72-hour transformation, the cultural institution is reimagined as a multisensory sanctuary – an immersive tribute to the brand’s philosophy of “Wellbeing through Water”.

Conceived as a captivating journey, the GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary explores the idea of a personal sanctuary as a state of complete wellbeing. The installation highlights the profound relationship between water, architecture and wellbeing in our lives. It conjures a future-facing vision where the bathroom is liberated from purely functional expectation, evolving into an intentional space positively influencing human vitality. The holistic bathroom designs manifested in a carefully considered ecosystem of colours, finishes and materials are enriched by strategic partnerships and innovative material explorations. These collaborations empower architects and designers to create harmonious spaces that redefine expressive interiors and invite emotional interaction.

Paul Flowers, Chief Design and Brand Identity Officer & Executive Vice President, LIXIL, comments: “We envisioned spaces that manifest exquisite, transcendent moments by expressing the restorative power of water. Consciously shaped to elevate ‘Wellbeing through Water’, the GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary demonstrates a profound fusion of architecture and water. Thanks to a focus on craftsmanship and the curated interplay of colours, materials and finishes, these spaces create a perfect harmony between the body and its surroundings, redefining water as a fundamental, transformative element of design.”

The journey through the Aqua Sanctuary is articulated across three distinct sanctums:

Sanctum I

The first sanctum pushes the boundaries of bespoke solutions. It proves that technology can mimic the delicate intricacy of nature while tuning the ritual of water to our natural human cycle: from morning reset to evening release. At the center stands the GROHE SPA AquaTreewith its stunning fluid, organic silhouette, challenging the preconception of what a shower should look like. Inspired by nature, this biophilic approach combined with advanced three dimensional printing creates a shower which is grown rather than manufactured. As in nature the unnecessary has been eliminated, every element serves a purpose, reducing material to the essence of its function. The combination of water and light heightens the experience and induces a state of calm and relaxation. The complementing GROHE SPA AquaTree faucetsuspends elegantly from the ceiling, challenging the concept of the relationship between the product and architecture. Water has been thoughtfully separated into two distinct sources with a laminar flow and a fountain spray which is more conducive to skincare rituals.

Sanctum II

The second sanctum reimagines the bathroom as a fully integrated space, empowering architects and designers to achieve absolute visual harmony. Centered on a continuous cascade waterfall, the focal point of this room is the GROHE SPA Atrio Private Collection– a refined fusion of premium materials, sophisticated finishes and an exquisite palette of handle designs featuring delicate quartz inserts. Presenting the evolution of the Private Collections and driven by the power of collaboration, the GROHE SPA x Buster + Punchpartnership seamlessly merges tactile metal hardware, lighting and water solutions into a single, cohesive design language. The room culminates in a dedicated self-care retreat, showcasing the concept of the GROHE SPA Private Collection Vanity: a visionary unit where the transformative essence of water and multisensory design converge – integrating for instance steam, mist and aromatherapy to nurture a profound sense of holistic wellbeing.

Sanctum III

The third sanctum distills the restorative power of water into three essential rituals staged as a deconstructed bathroom setting:

Preparation cleanses the mind and awakens the senses. The seemingly levitating silhouette of GROHE SPA Allure Gravity in Phantom Black with Caesarstone Vanilla Noir details, mirrors this serene lightness. Through its interchangeable inserts, the collection becomes a bespoke signature – allowing for the curation of a deeply personalized sanctuary that reflects the quiet intimacy of self-care rituals.

Relaxation releases all tension in the soft embrace of warm water, surrendering to the gentle ripple rhythms. The floating, layered architecture of the GROHE SPA Allure Gravity bath mixer echoes this moment where design and ritual intertwine.

Rejuvenation acts as a ritual of regeneration and vibrant vitality. The modular GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua Tiles offer the freedom to orchestrate a personalized symphony of rejuvenation, while the intuitive, flush-mounted Grohtherm controls let technology recede to keep the focus entirely on your sensation.

Demonstrating the full potential of the modular approach and the harmonious design opportunities it creates, Allure Gravity is presented in combination with five exquisite materials each selected for their luxury, sensory qualities and innovation. Besides Marine Teak, Cordovan Leather and Kintsugi, two pioneering material innovations from LIXIL are central to this exploration: revia is a breakthrough circular material that transforms recycled waste into sophisticated, tactile surfaces for the modern sanctuary. PremiAL is a premium recycled aluminum that offers exceptional structural integrity and a refined finish while reducing the ecological footprint of production. By giving a second life to resources, it proves that high-end aesthetics and environmental responsibility can exist in perfect harmony.

Discovering the GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary

Architects, designers, media and public visitors can experience the GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary at Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato (Via Rivoli, 6, 20121 Milan) during Milan Design Week 2026.

The installation will be open to the public from April 22 to April 26, 2026.

April 22 & 23 10am-5pm

April 24 & 25 10am-9pm

April 26 10am-6pm

Dedicated moments for media and invited guests, including guided tours and presentations, will take place during the week. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

For further detailed product information and press material, please see the following LINK.

Please note further images will be added on Wednesday, April 22.

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