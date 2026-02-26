GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles redefines shower control

Personalized luxury: Thermostat designed with recessed metal buttons for precise control of individual shower setups

Indulgent serenity: Generous head shower and array of spray patterns for an immersive shower ritual

Cohesive bathroom: Available in the entire GROHE Colors Collection and perfectly matched with GROHE SPA key pieces to create a harmonious wellness oasis

Düsseldorf, February 20, 2026 — Wellness and self-care rituals are becoming essential to modern lifestyles. Since self-care is inherently personal, the ability to customize solutions is paramount. From design to functionality, solutions must be adaptable to accommodate diverse preferences and needs. This is especially relevant for shower systems, which play an integral role in daily routines, transforming them into customized experiences of relaxation. GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles stands as the embodiment of a truly personalized experience: this concealed thermostat crafted out of metal sets a new benchmark in merging design with functionalities. Its minimalist horizontal design features recessed buttons that seamlessly blend with the cover plate, extending only when activated.

Premium precision for a unique experience

The advanced thermostat provides up to five shower features, such as the ability to switch between the hand and head shower or additional body sprays, and selecting different spray types. This makes it the ideal choice as the basis for various luxurious shower configurations. Users can build their own ideal shower setup and even customize the thermostat’s design accordingly: Interchangeable cover plates for the buttons feature an array of symbols—representing different options such as head shower sprays and optional body sprays—and facilitate the effortless integration of these shower functions. The clear, intuitive iconography enhances the user experience, enabling precise control with a single glance.

Combined with the modular GROHE Rainshower Aqua Tiles ceiling showers, personalized bathroom design is redefined. Small, double, or extended elements can be arranged horizontally, vertically, or at right angles—depending on the space and personal preferences. Similar to the GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles, the ceiling modules are also available in the full color palette of the GROHE Colors Collection, enabling a perfectly coordinated bathroom design.

The thermostat can be further complemented by the Rainshower Aqua head shower, which completely envelops the user and can be adjusted to a 30-degree angle for maximum comfort. It is available in round form, with a diameter of 360 mm, or rectangular form, measuring 400 mm × 230 mm. And it offers two distinct spray options: Rain, reminiscent of a soothing summer rain, or ActiveRain, designed for both shampoo rinsing and invigorating massages. The hand shower completes the wellness experience with three spray patterns: Rain, ActiveMassage—a pulsating spray—and Rain+, which blends air and water for pure relaxation of body and soul. Its holder is also crafted from metal for a refined and cohesive look. Additionally, both the head and hand showers feature acrylic glass spray faces.

Regenerative space in harmony

To evoke a serene home spa experience, GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles will be available from March 2026 in various hues of the GROHE Colors Collection, including sophisticated Phantom Black. It perfectly matches with the GROHE SPA lines such as GROHE Allure Gravity or the GROHE Atrio Private Collection, allowing for a cohesive bathroom design that embodies the sub-brand’s essence: “Salus per Aquam” (Latin for “Wellbeing through Water”).

