Enduring elegance for the bathroom with new GROHE Essence solutions

Perfect match: New GROHE Essence ceramics and GROHE Essence faucet with crafted lever combine craftsmanship and minimalism

Individual expression: Coordinated forms and finishes enable personal creativity

Reliable performance: Innovative features such as Triple Vortex flush or SilkMove cartridge ensure lasting comfort

Düsseldorf, November 25, 2025 — In modern bathroom design, harmony often emerges from contrast. GROHE’s Perfect Match principle celebrates this balance — combining products that perfectly align in both form and function, yet stand out through distinctive design details. With the new GROHE Essence ceramics and the crafted lever variant of the GROHE Essence faucet, two solutions come together to create a unified aesthetic that is tactile, refined, and timeless.

The Essence ceramics combine ultra-slim edges with soft, organic contours, embodying the purity of minimalism. Available as vessel and countertop, both in round or lozenge designs, the washbasin seamlessly integrates with the Essence faucet line. For daily ease, the GROHE AquaCeramic anti-stick coating repels dirt and limescale, while the GROHE HyperClean glazing has an antibacterial effect, keeping the ceramics effortlessly clean and hygienic over time. On top, the wall-hung toilet comes with GROHE TripleVortex: Three water outlets create a powerful swirl, ensuring an efficient flush.

Complementing the sleek look, the Essence faucet adds a refined dimension of texture with its crafted lever. Inspired by traditional craftsmanship, its intricate design introduces visual depth and tactile richness to the bathroom. Available in three sophisticated finishes — Chrome, Cool Sunrise, and Warm Sunset — and across multiple sizes and draw-off points, it allows architects, designers, and homeowners to curate a cohesive, personalized space. Beneath its elegant surface the Aqua Intelligence®technology GROHE SilkMove ensures precise water and temperature control for lasting comfort and performance.

Together, the new Essence ceramics and the GROHE Essence variant express GROHE’s design philosophy at its best: a thoughtful interplay of craftsmanship and clarity — a modern interpretation of timeless elegance for today’s bathroom.

