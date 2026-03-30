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A Touch of Elegance: GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles Flush Plates

Image © GROHE AG
The GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles flush plates provide the perfect finishing touch to any harmonious bathroom, blending luxury with exceptional functionality. Available in nine exquisite finishes and two distinct designs, they flawlessly coordinate with various GROHE SPA lines to elevate the space's overall aesthetic. Elevating this frequently overlooked element to a true design accent, the flush plates feature GROHE Silk Motion technology for an effortless, silky-smooth operation. Furthermore, they can be easily retrofitted to all existing GROHE cisterns, perfectly uniting aesthetics and performance.
  • Luxurious customization: With two distinct designs and nine premium finishes, including Phantom Black and materials like Caesarstone quartz and glass 
  • Tactile experience: GROHE Silk Motion technology ensures smooth actuation 
  • Perfect Match: Seamlessly completes GROHE SPA fitting lines for elevated bathroom

To create a truly harmonious bathroom, every detail matters. While careful consideration is often given to matching faucets, shower systems and ceramics, one frequently overlooked and underestimated element is the flush plate. Yet when chosen with intention, it can significantly enhance the space’s overall design aesthetic. The GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles flush plates provide the perfect finishing touch to various GROHE SPA lines, blending luxury with exceptional functionality.

Available in nine exquisite finishes, ranging from Phantom Black to luxurious materials like marble and glass, they are the ideal complement to any color scheme. With two design options featuring a round and square push plate, GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles flawlessly coordinates with both rounded faucets like the GROHE Atrio line or more square designs such as the GROHE Allure collections.

The GROHE Aqua Intelligence®technology Silk Motion ensures a tactile experience as refined as GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles’ appearance. The push plate offers effortless, silky-smooth operation — no excessive pressure required. Immediately at the touch, a digital signal is activated inside the actuator module, initiating the internal mechanism with pressurised air that raises the pneumatic control valve and starts the water flow. Without any resistance, 112 components guide every millimetre of movement with precision, ensuring that the motion feels soft yet deliberate. The flush plate is battery-operated, with a mains-powered option also available. Additionally, the flush plates can be easily retrofitted to all existing GROHE cisterns. Elevating this element to a true design accent, GROHE Arena Aqua Tiles unites aesthetics and performance in any GROHE SPA bathroom.

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GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings.

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