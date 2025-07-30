First Mama Shelter signed in Thailand

Ennismore, the lifestyle division of the Accor hotel group, has signed its first Mama Shelter branded hotel in Thailand.

The move will bring the growing playful brand to the Thai capital, Bangkok – itself a renowned destination full of exciting energy. The expectation is that this new build hotel, with 578 rooms in a stunning new tower, will be ready to launch in 2029.

A landmark tower on the Bangkok skyline

Local development partner The Platinum Group will deliver the hotel as part of a larger, mixed use project. Set within a 48 storey tower, the hotel will be a key element in The Platinum Square, a project that will include a four storey shopping mall, focusing specifically on fashion.

The development will be brilliantly connected to the city, being close to the Siam and Chidlom BTS Skytrain rail stations, with further connectivity to come with the opening of the MRT Orange Line, expected to be ready to run from 2030. For those who love their shopping, the project is just a short walk away from the established Platinum Fashion Mall, containing over 2,500 shops.

“Bangkok is a city of vibrant contrasts, deeply traditional yet forward-thinking,” said Cedric Gobilliard, Ennismore’s brand chief operating officer for Mama Shelter. “This vibrant city offers something new to experience at every turn, and the thrill of the unexpected excites us with the signing of Mama Shelter Bangkok Platinum.”

The addition to the Mama Shelter pipeline comes at a time when the brand is about to expand substantially. Currently, there are no less than ten Mama Shelter hotels under construction around the globe, all set to open in the near future and destined to bring the brand’s flavour to a far greater audience of travellers.

In Europe, there are hotels being built in Amsterdam, Lake Como, Toulon, Val d’Europe and Zurich. The Val d’Europe hotel, with 150 rooms, will be located near Disneyland Paris, to the east of central Paris, opening in early 2028.

In the Americas, upcoming openings include Mama Shelter Los Angeles, and the group’s first hotel in Colombia, opening in Medellin in late 2025. Also opening around the same time will be Mama Shelter Mexico City.

Another 2025 opening will be in Singapore, where an existing hotel is being converted to the Mama Shelter format in Orchard Road. The 115 room property will feature a rooftop pool.

Expanding into South Africa

Also coming from a conversion will be Mama Shelter Cape Town. Created from what was once the city’s Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, the new hotel will open in 2026 with regular guest rooms and also branded residences. The hotel will also feature a games arcade with entertainment including bowling and karaoke.

The brand is also stepping into the African continent. Autumn 2026 will see Mama Shelter Casablanca open, with the Moroccan city welcoming guests to a 141 room hotel featuring a mix of rooms and apartment accommodation.