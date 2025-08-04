Expansion for Fergus Group

Mallorca-based hotel operator Fergus Group has a busy year in prospect, opening no less than seven hotels through 2025.

The openings, in locations such as in Ibiza, Menorca, Mallorca, and Catalonia, mean it lays claim to being one of the fastest-growing hotel groups in Spain. Expansion means the company expects to achieve growth of around 88% in revenues over the last three years, with a projected outturn to EUR210 million of revenues for 2025, and a gross operating profit of EUR90 million.

Working with owners

The secret sauce delivered by Fergus is to work closely with owners such as Grupo Empresas Matutes, and Pinero Group, and everyone from families to international investors, to not only manage hotels, but to transform them. Renovations can extend the seasonal appeal of a property and improve room rates and investment returns. Work will also typically look to enhance a property’s environmental credentials, reducing its carbon footprint and operating costs at the same time.

Today, the company manages a portfolio of 34 hotels in leading Spanish leisure destinations, including Andalusia, the Balearic and Canary Islands, and Catalonia. That acceleration in scale means the business now employs more than 2,500 staff to deliver great guest experiences at all its properties.

The group’s operations are handled via three brands: Fergus Hotels, tent Hotels and Affiliated by Fergus. While Fergus is a mainstream four and five star offering, tent is a more unconventional lodging format offering “bed and unlimited brunch”, launched in 2020. The Affiliated brand allows Fergus to manage independent hotels, which can retain their individual appeal.

During 2025, the group is adding Fergus Style Punta Arabi in Ibiza, a lifestyle property that delivers local architecture and direct access to the Hippy Market of Es Canary. In Menorca, there are launches for the Fergus Style Carema Beach and Fergus Club Carema Splash.

On the Catalan coast, new arrivals are a family resort in Pineda de Mar, the Fergus Club Pineda Splash, and a hotel in Lloret de Mar. In Palma de Mallorca, Fergus Style Palma Beach will open later in the year. And the group’s growing Tent brand will enjoy the addition of its ninth property, Tent Arenal in Mallorca.

A strong pipeline of openings

Into 2027 and Fergus is planning to open three new properties in Cala Major, Palma. The hotels will be the result of an extensive repositioning planned, delivering Fergus Style La Cala, Fergus Marivent, and Tent Costa Palma. Each of the destinations will have a new identity, combining a location on the beach with easy access to the city’s winding streets.

The activities of Fergus feed into a dynamic Spanish hotel market, where development continues at pace, and the country’s authorities plan for further inbound tourism. The Top Hotels database records 17 hotels in the pre-opening phase across the country, plus more than 75 under construction.