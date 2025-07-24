Elegant Hotel Collection grows portfolio

Elegant Hotel Collection, the global soft brand known for championing independent luxury, has recently announced the addition of four new properties to its portfolio: Chateau Denmark (London), The Ebrington (Derry-Londonderry), Bingham Riverhouse (Richmond), and The Shepherd Mayfair (London, opening in late 2025).

Building a community of distinctive luxury

Drawing on a vision to redefine what luxury means for contemporary travelers, Elegant Hotel Collection focuses on fostering a community of independent hoteliers who value originality, local identity, and authentic hospitality. The brand powers its member hotels with advanced tech support, global distribution, and flexible commercial models, making it easier for properties to remain uniquely themselves while thriving in a competitive market.

“Every hotel we work with plays a role in shaping a new identity for luxury travel,” said Catt McLeod, Vice President of Elegant Hotel Collection.

A look at the four distinct hotels

Chateau Denmark (London) : Curated storytelling and Gothically indulgent interiors collide in one of the city’s most iconic cultural neighborhoods.

The Ebrington (Derry-Londonderry) : This award-winning, waterfront hotel blends panoramic views, a tranquil spa, and standout local cuisine for a refined yet relaxed urban experience.

Bingham Riverhouse (Richmond) : A B-Corp certified boutique retreat, where countryside elegance and sustainability meet in a cozy members club and restaurant by the Thames.

The Shepherd Mayfair (London, opening 2025): A new chapter for one of London's most exclusive areas, combining modern sophistication with the rich heritage of Mayfair.

Elegant Hotel Collection’s latest signings highlight the creative spirit and diversity that define independent luxury. With their innovative stories and commitment to excellence, these hotels invite guests to experience hospitality that’s uniquely individual.