Dusit Launches Lakeside Hotel in Hokkaido

Thailand’s Dusit International has opened a hotel in Hokkaido, Japan, launching its Dusit Collection into the country.

The WE Hotel Toya is a lakeside retreat that will combine the best of Japanese serenity, with the gracious hospitality characteristic of the Thai nation. The rebranded property has 55 guest rooms, and three larger villas suited to family groups, all with a view across lake Toya. Less than two hours from the nearest major airport, it allows guests to sink into a landscape with volcanic vistas and natural hot springs.

Guests Can Enjoy Warm Japanese Springs

Celebrating the Japanese tradition of bathing in warm springs, each of the hotel’s rooms features its own private outside bath, with bathers able to enjoy views of the lake. A larger, communal pool is also there to be enjoyed.

With its conversion to Dusit Collection, the property has upgraded its culinary offerings. Again, that mix of Japanese and Thai is evident in menus and the choice of ingredients, in the EZO Cuisine restaurant offering. A noodle bar is also on the premises, along with the TARU Bar and Toya Bar, celebrating Japan’s breadth of teas, along with sake, whisky and craft liquors.

This will be Dusit’s third hotel in Japan, and will not be the last, according to Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International: “Japan is an important strategic market for Dusit, and the arrival of Dusit Collection represents another exciting milestone in our journey to bring our unique style of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to destinations with distinctive character and strong cultural appeal.”

The Dusit Collection is building at a considered pace, picking only those properties that feel right for the brand. In Phuket, Thailand the company has signed another property, Layan Verde, a new build that will have 398 rooms and should open in early 2029. The development will also feature Dusit branded residences, built alongside the hotel.

Meanwhile, in its home market, Dusit is growing at a pace, and later this year will open Dusit Residences Central Park and the Dusit Thani hotel Central Park. Also coming close to opening is another combined project, Dusit Suites Kingsquare, and KingsQuare Residence. Totalling 222 rooms in a new build block, this development will combine hotel rooms and serviced suites designed for longer stays in the city.

Building in the Philippines

The Philippines is another country where Dusit is going for growth. across its Dusit, Dusit Princess and ASAI brands. Dusit Princess Lipa will open in early 2027, with 152 rooms, while Dusit Princess Moena is in planning, as a combined hotel and villas project on a site looking out across the Dahilayan highlands.

And opening around the same time will be Dusit Princess Firenze, a 150 room hotel that will be part of the Firenze Green Tower project in Cagayan de Oro. Within a 14 storey block will be combined residential and hotel space.