Design Hotels Adds US Portfolio

Marriott’s collection brand, Design Hotels, has agreed a significant deal to add a tranche of American hotels to its portfolio.

An agreement with Palisociety will see 16 hotels migrate into the Design Hotels offering, adding properties across nine US states. This will be the largest single addition to the Design Hotels portfolio in the brand’s history. A further 1,000 rooms will be added to the choice for hotel guests seeking a high design, boutique hotel stay in key destinations around the world.

A Collection of Individually Owned and Managed Hotels

Design Hotels is a collection of more than 280 properties, spanning over 50 countries around the world. For historical reasons, the collection is well represented in Europe, with more than 180 hotels there, while the US has been lighter on coverage. This agreement with Palisociety helps to redress the imbalance.

Design Hotels was established in 1993 with a cluster of just 10 properties, bringing together a group of like-minded independent hotels, to support one another with their marketing. Based in Europe, the grouping grew over time as it attracted other high design properties, becoming a major independent collection, before many of the major hotel brands saw the merit of having collection brands.

In 2011, Starwood Hotels bought a 49.8% stake in the Berlin-based business, at which point Design Hotels had grown to a collection of more than 200 properties. The affiliation grew closer in 2015, when Starwood gave Design Hotels owners the option of linking with Starwood’s loyalty programme. In 2016, global hotel group Marriott acquired Starwood, and with that move, it also gained the custodianship of the Design Hotels brand.

Since those earlier times, collection brands have become a significant force. Marriott itself now has The Luxury Collection, and Autograph Collection, which has been highly successful with more than 330 global signings. It has also nurtured Tribute Portfolio, a collection brand originally launched by Starwood in 2015. In mid 2025, Marriott added a midscale and upscale brand, Series by Marriott, launched in India.

Palisociety was launched in Los Angeles in 2008 by Avi Brosh, another high design collection featuring hotels, residences and restaurants. Over time the collection has grown to more than 20 addresses, arranged under sub-brands Palihouse, Palihotel, Le Petit Pali, and ARRIVE by Palisociety. As well as joining Design Hotels, properties will also participate in the Marriott loyalty programme, Bonvoy.

A Coming Together of Like Minds

“Design Hotels has always been a home for founders, visionaries, and original thinkers,” said Stijn Oyen, the managing director of Design Hotels. “Avi Brosh and Kirsten Leigh Pratt have built Palisociety with the same independent mindset that defines our global community – creating hotels with character, cultural relevance, and a genuine connection to place.”

Design Hotels continues to attract hotels with distinctive style. Later this year, the luxury new build Villa Sahrai Casablanca will open and become a listing in the portfolio. The 56 room property is being constructed in the heart of the Moroccan city.