Hilton to Launch Waldorf Astoria in Miami

Hilton has signed a major property deal, which will bring its luxury Waldorf Astoria brand into the Miami Beach market.

An existing hotel in the destination will be transformed, to create a 348 room landmark property for the brand, opening in late 2027. Waldorf Astoria Miami Beach will be managed directly by Hilton, ensuring the luxury brand’s key attributes are completely on brand, and guests get to enjoy a truly memorable stay. Refreshed rooms and suites will feature ocean views from the property, located on Collins Avenue.

A Rebranding Opportunity

The hotel will be transformed ahead of its rebranding by owners the Reuben Brothers. They bought the property for USD425 million in 2024, with it operating under Marriott’s W brand. At the time, the 20 storey block was set out with 175 hotel rooms, and 173 condo units. Now, it will be refreshed before Hilton takes over. The transformation is the latest development for a site that back in the early 2000s was a Holiday Inn hotel.

“With a growing Florida presence that now spans from Orlando to South Florida, our luxury brands continue to resonate with travellers seeking bespoke experiences,” commented Danny Hughes, Hilton’s president for the Americas. “We are proud to partner with Reuben Brothers to introduce Waldorf Astoria in a way that both celebrates the city’s character and sets a new benchmark for modern luxury.”

Globally, Waldorf Astoria now features its luxury promise at 40 iconic properties, with many more to come. By the end of 2027, a dozen more Waldorf Astoria hotels will be open, thanks to an enviably strong pipeline of new developments.

The first of this substantial batch of new luxury hotels is the Waldorf Astoria London, opening in the historic Admiralty Arch property in autumn 2026. And a second European opening is scheduled for later in 2026, in Greece. The former Hilton Athens has been extensively remodelled to deliver two co-located hotels, Waldorf Astoria Athens The Ilisian, and the adjacent Conrad Athens. And in Malaysia, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will launch late in the year, a refurbished property that will have 268 rooms.

Into 2027, and the brand will appear on another Florida property. The new build Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach will complete in the spring, a standalone block of 92 branded residences.

Expanding Across the Middle East and Asia

In the Middle East, another residence project will launch in spring 2027, with Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah launching, part of the existing resort at the site, overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The region will also see the opening of the 150 room Waldorf Astoria Diriyah Gate in Saudi Arabia.

In Asia Pacific, new openings are upcoming in Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Waldorf Astoria One Circular Quay will bring the brand to Sydney, with a 200 room property in a landmark 185 metre tall tower. The Waldorf Astoria Jakarta will be the city’s tallest hotel, part of a 74 storey mixed use development. In Hanoi, the city’s landmark opera building is being converted to become the 187 room Waldorf Astoria Hanoi.