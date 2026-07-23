Lamington Launches Second Nature

Lamington Group has officially launched a new brand, Second Nature, to set out its path for growth over the next few years.

The new brand will be used not only for new upcoming site launches, but will appear on the group’s existing long stay hotels in Chiswick, west London, Southampton and Belfast. These sites have, until now, traded under the company’s Room2 brand. The new name aligns with the company’s principles, notably its efforts to build and operate some of the most environmentally responsible hotels in the market.

Aligned with Objectives

“When we launched Room2, we weren’t trying to build a brand,” explains Lamington CEO Robert Godwin. “We were trying to prove there was a better way to stay. We believed people shouldn’t have to choose between an apartment and a hotel, so we created the Hometel and spent the next decade building, operating and refining it ourselves.”

“Over that time, our understanding of what great hospitality can be has evolved enormously. The room2 name belonged to the business we started. Second Nature reflects the business we’ve become.”

The shift comes as Lamington is poised to scale up significantly in the UK market. Currently, the group operates a portfolio with more than 330 rooms, while its confirmed pipeline will add 2,200 keys. Medium term, the aspiration is to grow to around 5,000 rooms.

That confirmed pipeline includes a project in York, scheduled for opening in May 2027. And there will be another site in west London, in the Shepherds Bush district, and in Manchester.

In March 2026, Lamington secured GBP46 million in forward funding, enabling work to start on a new, 200 room hotel in Leeds. Lamington signed a lease to operate the completed project as a Room2 hotel, with Aberdeen Investments backing the development. Joint venture developers Helios Real Estate, and Marrico LLP, will be executing the scheme, part of the larger Lisbon Street development. It is expected to open in spring 2028.

Lamington is also progressing a project in Cambridge, which will see the former county council offices regenerated as a Room2 hotel. There, Lamington has signed a 250 year lease on the property, ahead of its transformation.

A Responsible Approach to Development

Lamington’s approach to environmental issues tackles not just building efficiency and operating costs, but also the broader guest environment. “We don’t see sustainability as an initiative alongside the business,” commented Godwin. “We see it as fundamental to building a better hospitality business.”

The group’s strategy focuses on net zero, alongside circularity, health and wellbeing. New ideas are tested out at innovation rooms, in both the Chiswick and Belfast hotels, allowing new materials, new technologies and operational changes to be trialled prior to a wider roll out across the portfolio.

Alongside Second Nature, Lamington will continue to operate the group’s other brands. These include Mission Works, Winnie’s, Lamington Developments, Lamington Serviced Apartments and Lamington Lettings.