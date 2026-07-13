DACH Region Hotel Pipeline: Four Projects to Watch in Planning

The DACH region’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently in the planning stages illustrate this activity: Hilton Garden Inn Berlin Spandauer Ufer; Hotel Bellevue Seelisberg; TRIBE Vienna City; and Calvarienberg Kloster Hotel.

These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.

Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 267

267 Developer: FAY Projects GmbH

FAY Projects GmbH Group: Hilton Garden Inn | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Seelisberg, Switzerland

Seelisberg, Switzerland Expected Opening Date: TBA

TBA Construction Type: Extension

Extension Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Developer: F&R Asset Management AG

Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 160

160 Developer: Verkehrsbuero Hospitality

Verkehrsbuero Hospitality Group: TRIBE | Accor

Location: Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 120

120 Architect: Archicult Gmbh – Breunig Architekten

Tracking the Full DACH Pipeline

The THP database tracks hotel development activity across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and many other markets, with detail down to construction stage, expected opening date, star rating, chain name, room count, project type, and more. This level of detail allows suppliers and operators to identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.

Projects in pre-planning, such as Hotel Bellevue Seelisberg and Calvarienberg Kloster Hotel, are particularly useful for suppliers looking to establish early relationships with developers and owners. Projects further along, like TRIBE Vienna City with its 2027 opening date, offer a clearer timeline for planning outreach or securing contracts.

Hotel suppliers and industry professionals can access the full THP dataset to filter developments by construction stage, region, or timeline, building a more complete view of where the DACH pipeline is headed. Or any other pipeline for that matter!