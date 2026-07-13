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DACH Region Hotel Pipeline: Four Projects to Watch in Planning

hotels DACH
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
Four hotel projects in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland move through pre-planning and planning stages

The DACH region’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently in the planning stages illustrate this activity: Hilton Garden Inn Berlin Spandauer Ufer; Hotel Bellevue Seelisberg; TRIBE Vienna City; and Calvarienberg Kloster Hotel.

These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.

Hilton Garden Inn Berlin Spandauer Ufer

  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 267
  • Developer: FAY Projects GmbH
  • Group: Hilton Garden Inn | Hilton Worldwide

Hotel Bellevue Seelisberg

  • Location: Seelisberg, Switzerland
  • Expected Opening Date: TBA
  • Construction Type: Extension
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 150
  • Developer: F&R Asset Management AG

TRIBE Vienna City

  • Location: Vienna, Austria
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 160
  • Developer: Verkehrsbuero Hospitality
  • Group: TRIBE | Accor

Calvarienberg Kloster Hotel

  • Location: Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany
  • Expected Opening Date: 2029
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Construction Status: Pre-Planning
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 120
  • Architect: Archicult Gmbh – Breunig Architekten

Tracking the Full DACH Pipeline

The THP database tracks hotel development activity across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and many other markets, with detail down to construction stage, expected opening date, star rating, chain name, room count, project type, and more. This level of detail allows suppliers and operators to identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.

Projects in pre-planning, such as Hotel Bellevue Seelisberg and Calvarienberg Kloster Hotel, are particularly useful for suppliers looking to establish early relationships with developers and owners. Projects further along, like TRIBE Vienna City with its 2027 opening date, offer a clearer timeline for planning outreach or securing contracts.

Hotel suppliers and industry professionals can access the full THP dataset to filter developments by construction stage, region, or timeline, building a more complete view of where the DACH pipeline is headed. Or any other pipeline for that matter!

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