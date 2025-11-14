Choice launches Quality Suites in France

Choice Hotels has revealed further expansion plans in France, where it will partner launch its Quality Suites brand.

Building on an established relationship with Zenitude Groupe, the latest agreement will deliver 50 new hotels under the Comfort Suites flag, adding over 4,800 rooms to Choice’s presence in France. The new properties will add 41 new locations to the Choice coverage, with almost a quarter of those sites being in large cities.

A growing partnership

It was in 2024 that Choice first revealed a new partnership with Zenitude, an established operator of hotels and senior residences across France, with close to 100 properties. Signing a 20 year strategic agreement, the two companies agreed to rebrand over 30 properties. A mix of leisure and business hotels, and extended stay properties, they relaunched under the Clarion, Comfort and Ascend Collection brands.

With over 4,000 rooms now migrated onto the Choice distribution platform, and participating successfully in the Choice loyalty programme, the partners have shifted their cooperation up a gear.

“Our agreement with Choice Hotels has allowed us to significantly amplify our reach through global distribution, brand recognition and the Choice Privileges loyalty programme,” said Romain Lubrano, co-founder and CEO of Zenitude Groupe. “This further expansion of our agreement reinforces our shared long-term vision for France, and the Quality Suites brand aligns perfectly with our evolving guest expectations.”

This new tranche of Choice branded properties will feature a co-branding concept in some locations. This will combine Quality Suites with Oui Seniors, a brand developed by Zenitude. Oui Seniors offers senior living in properties with hotel-style amenities, including fully serviced restaurants, and the aim is to offer flexible accommodation at these sites to a broader demographic. By mixing uses, the partners expect to deliver improved return on investment, and greater sustainability.

“Our 2024 strategic agreement laid the foundations for accelerated expansion, and the addition of these 50 new Quality Suites properties builds directly on that momentum,” added David Beers, CEO at Choice Hotels International EMEA. “Their addition reflects the advantage of combining Zenitude Groupe’s on the ground expertise with Choice Hotels global distribution, loyalty and technology platforms.”

Focusing on international growth

Expansion in France comes as part of a rediscovery of international markets for Choice Hotels. The group long concentrated on its home US market, but since the pandemic has shown greater focus on growth around the globe.

In its third quarter 205 results, Choice revealed net growth of 8.3% in its international portfolio. The company has recently signed two franchise agreements in Argentina, and will partner to launch its Mainstay Suites brand in Australia. In China, a distribution agreement with SSAW Hotels and Resorts has already seen most of the expected 9,500 rooms already onboarded to Choice distribution platforms. Choice reported its global pipeline now stands at 86,000 rooms, with additions almost exclusively in the upscale, extended stay, and midscale segments.